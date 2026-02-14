JEE Mains Result 2026, jeemain.nta.nic.in LIVE Updates: NTA displays result link on official website, scorecards shortly

Out of the total number of candidates who appeared, approximately 2.5 lakh students are expected to qualify for the next stage. Qualification will allow them to either appear for JEE Advanced or seek admission in NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.
NTA JEE Mains Result 2026 Session 1 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results for the JEE Main January session by February 16. Originally scheduled for February 12, the announcement has now been postponed to February 16, which falls on a Monday. Typically, the final answer keys for JEE Main are published shortly before or alongside the results. The NTA will make the JEE Main 2026 results and cut-off scores available on their official websites: nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. The agency has also begun accepting applications for the April session.
Earlier, the Agency, on February 6, closed the objection window for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 provisional answer key.
The scores will be used for admission to undergraduate engineering (BE/BTech), architecture (BArch), and planning (BPlanning) programmes at participating government and private institutions across the country. For more updates on JEE Main final answer key, and result, April application process, and top colleges, click here.
The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination took place from January 21 to January 29 and was conducted in a computer-based format. The exam was held in two shifts each day: the morning shift from 9 AM to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.
Around 13.5 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination. The exam was conducted in multiple shifts, making it one of the largest engineering entrance tests in the country.
Although the result date has been fixed as February 16, the National Testing Agency has not yet shared the exact time when the scorecards will be made available. Students are advised to regularly check the official portals for timely updates.
The National Testing Agency has officially announced that the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result will be declared by February 16. While the exact time of release has not been confirmed, candidates can expect the scorecards to be uploaded on the official websites before the deadline.
In addition to the results, the NTA will release the final answer key, which will allow candidates to estimate their probable scores based on the JEE Main marking scheme. More than 13 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, competing for seats in various engineering, architecture, and planning programmes. The NTA uses a normalisation process to convert raw marks into a standardised NTA score or percentile ranging from 100 to 0, ensuring fairness across different shifts and exam papers.