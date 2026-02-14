JEE Mains Result 2026, jeemain.nta.nic.in LIVE Updates: NTA displays result link on official website, scorecards shortly

NTA JEE Mains Result 2026 Session 1 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results for the JEE Main January session by February 16. Originally scheduled for February 12, the announcement has now been postponed to February 16, which falls on a Monday. Typically, the final answer keys for JEE Main are published shortly before or alongside the results. The NTA will make the JEE Main 2026 results and cut-off scores available on their official websites: nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. The agency has also begun accepting applications for the April session.

JEE Main Result 2026: IIT Courses That Don’t Require JEE Scores

Story continues below this ad

Earlier, the Agency, on February 6, closed the objection window for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 provisional answer key.

JEE Main Marks vs Percentile explained

The scores will be used for admission to undergraduate engineering (BE/BTech), architecture (BArch), and planning (BPlanning) programmes at participating government and private institutions across the country. For more updates on JEE Main final answer key, and result, April application process, and top colleges, click here.

JEE Main Rank Predictor 2026: Check Here

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination took place from January 21 to January 29 and was conducted in a computer-based format. The exam was held in two shifts each day: the morning shift from 9 AM to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Live Updates Feb 14, 2026 12:21 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: Only 2.5 lakh candidates expected to qualify Out of the total number of candidates who appeared, approximately 2.5 lakh students are expected to qualify for the next stage. Qualification will allow them to either appear for JEE Advanced or seek admission in NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. Feb 14, 2026 12:21 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: Over 13.5 lakh candidates appeared this year Around 13.5 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination. The exam was conducted in multiple shifts, making it one of the largest engineering entrance tests in the country. Feb 14, 2026 12:21 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: Timing of scorecard release still not confirmed Although the result date has been fixed as February 16, the National Testing Agency has not yet shared the exact time when the scorecards will be made available. Students are advised to regularly check the official portals for timely updates. Feb 14, 2026 12:21 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: Result to be declared by February 16 The National Testing Agency has officially announced that the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result will be declared by February 16. While the exact time of release has not been confirmed, candidates can expect the scorecards to be uploaded on the official websites before the deadline.