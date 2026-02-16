JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results Out: 12 candidates score 100 percentile, download scorecard link at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for JEE Main 2026 Session 1, today, on February 16. Candidates who appeared in the January session can check and download their individual scorecards from the official NTA portal using their application number and password or date of birth, as required by the login interface at nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in.
A total of 13,55,293 candidates registered for the examination, including those from centres outside India. Of them, 13,04,653 candidates appeared. The overall attendance stood at 96.26 per cent.
As many as 12 candidates secured a 100 NTA score (percentile) in Paper 1 (BE/BTech).
Among female candidates, Ashi Grewal from Haryana emerged as the highest scorer in Paper 1 (BE/BTech). She secured an NTA Score of 99.9969766.
Here’s the complete list of JEE Main 2026 toppers:
|Name
|State of Eligibility
|Shreyas Mishra
|Delhi (NCT)
|Narendrababu Gari Mahith
|Andhra Pradesh
|Shubham Kumar
|Bihar
|Kabeer Chhillar
|Rajasthan
|Chiranjib Kar
|Rajasthan
|Bhavesh Patra
|Odisha
|Anay Jain
|Haryana
|Arnav Gautam
|Rajasthan
|Pasala Mohith
|Andhra Pradesh
|Madhav Viradiya
|Maharashtra
|Purohit Nirmay
|Gujarat
|Vivan Sharad Mahiswari
|Telangana
This year, NTA conducted the pan-India examinations between January 21 and January 29, 2026. Earlier today, the NTA issued the final answer keys, which included nine dropped questions across papers.
Looking at last year’s JEE Main Session 1 data for context, 12,58,136 candidates appeared for the January session in 2025, out of a registration of 13,11,544 candidates. The distribution showed a significant male majority, with 8,67,920 male candidates and 4,43,622 female candidates taking the exam. Among these, students from the OBC category formed the largest group, followed by general and then EWS, SC, and ST categories. A small number of candidates were recorded under third gender in the appearance statistics.
Last year, 14 students achieved a perfect 100 percentile score in Session 1 and many of them also repeated that score in Session 2 when they re-appeared, illustrating both competitive performance and strategic use of the two-session format.
The JEE Main scorecards lists subject-wise marks, overall percentile, and qualifying status. Percentile scores are computed using NTA’s normalisation method to ensure fairness across multiple shifts. Top-performing candidates with percentiles high enough to meet eligibility criteria will be able to qualify for JEE Advanced 2026, the next stage for admission to premier engineering institutions, and others can consider admission options across NITs, IIITs, and other participating institutes based on rank and cut-off.
With Session 1 results now out, candidates who are not satisfied with their score or percentile have the option to re-appear in JEE Main Session 2, for which registration is currently ongoing. Aspirants can log in using their Session 1 credentials, pay the examination fee, and complete the process to improve their scores in the April 2026 attempt.
