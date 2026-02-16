JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results Out: 12 candidates score 100 percentile, download scorecard link at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE aspirants can download their individual scorecards from the official NTA portal using their application number and password or date of birth, as required by the login interface at nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 16, 2026 06:41 PM IST
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results StatisticsJEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results: How did students perform? (Representational/Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)
Make us preferred source on Google

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for JEE Main 2026 Session 1, today, on February 16. Candidates who appeared in the January session can check and download their individual scorecards from the official NTA portal using their application number and password or date of birth, as required by the login interface at nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in.

A total of 13,55,293 candidates registered for the examination, including those from centres outside India. Of them, 13,04,653 candidates appeared. The overall attendance stood at 96.26 per cent.

Board results banner

As many as 12 candidates secured a 100 NTA score (percentile) in Paper 1 (BE/BTech).

Among female candidates, Ashi Grewal from Haryana emerged as the highest scorer in Paper 1 (BE/BTech). She secured an NTA Score of 99.9969766.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1: Who are this year’s topper?

12 candidates secured a 100 NTA score (percentile) in Paper 1 (BE/BTech). Notably, this year there have been no female candidates among the toppers.

Here’s the complete list of JEE Main 2026 toppers:

Name State of Eligibility
Shreyas Mishra Delhi (NCT)
Narendrababu Gari Mahith Andhra Pradesh
Shubham Kumar Bihar
Kabeer Chhillar Rajasthan
Chiranjib Kar Rajasthan
Bhavesh Patra Odisha
Anay Jain Haryana
Arnav Gautam Rajasthan
Pasala Mohith Andhra Pradesh
Madhav Viradiya Maharashtra
Purohit Nirmay Gujarat
Vivan Sharad Mahiswari Telangana

LIVE Updates: JEE Mains 2026 January Results: Check latest updates

This year, NTA conducted the pan-India examinations between January 21 and January 29, 2026. Earlier today, the NTA issued the final answer keys, which included nine dropped questions across papers.

Story continues below this ad

Participation pattern from last year

Looking at last year’s JEE Main Session 1 data for context, 12,58,136 candidates appeared for the January session in 2025, out of a registration of 13,11,544 candidates. The distribution showed a significant male majority, with 8,67,920 male candidates and 4,43,622 female candidates taking the exam. Among these, students from the OBC category formed the largest group, followed by general and then EWS, SC, and ST categories. A small number of candidates were recorded under third gender in the appearance statistics.

Last year, 14 students achieved a perfect 100 percentile score in Session 1 and many of them also repeated that score in Session 2 when they re-appeared, illustrating both competitive performance and strategic use of the two-session format.

Scorecards and qualifying status: What and where to check?

The JEE Main scorecards lists subject-wise marks, overall percentile, and qualifying status. Percentile scores are computed using NTA’s normalisation method to ensure fairness across multiple shifts. Top-performing candidates with percentiles high enough to meet eligibility criteria will be able to qualify for JEE Advanced 2026, the next stage for admission to premier engineering institutions, and others can consider admission options across NITs, IIITs, and other participating institutes based on rank and cut-off.

What next after JEE Mains 2026 January results?

With Session 1 results now out, candidates who are not satisfied with their score or percentile have the option to re-appear in JEE Main Session 2, for which registration is currently ongoing. Aspirants can log in using their Session 1 credentials, pay the examination fee, and complete the process to improve their scores in the April 2026 attempt.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live
Live: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates India AI Impact Expo, to address summit shortly
Nicobar Mega Project
NGT clears Rs 80,000-crore project, takes note of its ‘strategic importance’
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation surfaces online: Marriage on February 26; reception slated for March 4
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
How Hrithik Roshan reduced his eye power
'My number went down by half': Hrithik Roshan reveals how he successfully reduced his eye power; expert says 'needs to be understood in the right clinical context'
India has a massive, tech-savvy population, and the country is opening up to companies such as Google and OpenAI, which already see the South Asian powerhouse as a lucrative market.(Image: Reuters)
Pichai, Altman among tech CEOs attending the world’s largest AI summit in India
Advertisement
Must Read
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
Pichai, Altman among tech CEOs attending the world’s largest AI summit in India
India has a massive, tech-savvy population, and the country is opening up to companies such as Google and OpenAI, which already see the South Asian powerhouse as a lucrative market.(Image: Reuters)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
'My number went down by half': Hrithik Roshan reveals how he successfully reduced his eye power; expert says 'needs to be understood in the right clinical context'
How Hrithik Roshan reduced his eye power
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom
The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement