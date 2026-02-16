JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results Out: 12 candidates score 100 percentile, download scorecard link at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for JEE Main 2026 Session 1, today, on February 16. Candidates who appeared in the January session can check and download their individual scorecards from the official NTA portal using their application number and password or date of birth, as required by the login interface at nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in.

A total of 13,55,293 candidates registered for the examination, including those from centres outside India. Of them, 13,04,653 candidates appeared. The overall attendance stood at 96.26 per cent.

As many as 12 candidates secured a 100 NTA score (percentile) in Paper 1 (BE/BTech).