JEE Main April Session 2026: Admit cards released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, where and how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) session two exams on their official portal at jeemain.nta.nic. Candidates can download it using their JEE Main application number and password. NTA had already issued the City Intimation slip on March 23, informing the candidates about their exam city.

The exams—Paper 1 (BE/ BTech) and Papers 2A and 2B (BArch and BPlanning papers)—for this session will be held from April 2 to April 8, 2026, in two shifts across the country. The result for the January 2026 session was announced on February 16. According to the Information Bulletin, the result for the April session will be announced by April 20, 2026.