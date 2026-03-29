JEE Main April Session 2026: Admit cards released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, where and how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) session two exams on their official portal at jeemain.nta.nic. Candidates can download it using their JEE Main application number and password. NTA had already issued the City Intimation slip on March 23, informing the candidates about their exam city.
The exams—Paper 1 (BE/ BTech) and Papers 2A and 2B (BArch and BPlanning papers)—for this session will be held from April 2 to April 8, 2026, in two shifts across the country. The result for the January 2026 session was announced on February 16. According to the Information Bulletin, the result for the April session will be announced by April 20, 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card link
Step 3: Enter your application number and password
Step 4: Your admit card will appear on screen—download and save the PDF
The card will contain the candidate’s name, date of birth, exam date and time, allotted centre address, and exam-day guidelines. Candidates, please note that it is mandatory to carry the admit card to the exam centre with all the required details filled out carefully. They’re also required to carry one passport-sized photograph and a valid photo ID proof.
Students can reach NTA’s support team at 011-40759000 or write to jeemain@nta.ac.in in case they require any help or are facing trouble downloading the admit card.
JEE Main is conducted twice a year in April and January. Even for candidates who scored well in January, the April session is important since NTA takes into account the best of the two sessions when creating the final merit list. After the April session, the All India Rank (AIR) list will be prepared.
JEE Main is the entrance examination for various public and private engineering colleges throughout the country, including NITs and IIITs. Candidates who are interested in seeking admission to IITs are expected to qualify JEE Main and then JEE Advanced which will be conducted on May 17, 2026 this year. The applications for the same started on March 23, 2026.