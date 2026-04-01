Ahead of JEE Main, 3 held in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh for alleged device tampering at exam centre

JEE Main 2026 prep vs board exams: What to focus on now (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ representative)

The Ramgarh district administration in Jharkhand ordered a probe into alleged tampering of computer sets, which were to be used for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) scheduled on April 2, an official said on Tuesday.

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Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case, and a manhunt has been launched to nab others involved, he said.

The action was taken after Radha Govind University (RGU), a private institute in the district, lodged an FIR with the Ramgarh police station alleging tampering of its computer sets by some persons ahead of the JEE (Main) examination.

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