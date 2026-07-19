JEE scores can get you into these IIM UG programmes after Class 12

Here's a look at the IIM undergraduate programmes where engineering entrance scores can help secure admission (AI Image)

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), traditionally known for their postgraduate management programmes, are increasingly expanding into undergraduate education. Several IIMs now offer bachelor’s degrees in management, data science, artificial intelligence and digital business for students immediately after Class 12.

While admission to most undergraduate programmes is based on institute-specific entrance tests or multiple pathways, a growing number of IIMs also accept JEE Main or JEE Advanced scores as part of their selection process.

Here’s a look at the IIM undergraduate programmes where engineering entrance scores can help secure admission:

IIM Mumbai: BS in Digital Science and Business Management

IIM Mumbai offers its first undergraduate programme — a four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) in Digital Science and Business Management — with admissions conducted exclusively through JEE Main Paper 1.