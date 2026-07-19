JEE scores can get you into these IIM UG programmes after Class 12

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), traditionally known for their postgraduate management programmes, are increasingly expanding into undergraduate education. Several IIMs now offer bachelor’s degrees in management, data science, artificial intelligence and digital business for students immediately after Class 12.
While admission to most undergraduate programmes is based on institute-specific entrance tests or multiple pathways, a growing number of IIMs also accept JEE Main or JEE Advanced scores as part of their selection process.
Here’s a look at the IIM undergraduate programmes where engineering entrance scores can help secure admission:
IIM Mumbai offers its first undergraduate programme — a four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) in Digital Science and Business Management — with admissions conducted exclusively through JEE Main Paper 1.
The inaugural batch has 70 seats, making it one of the most competitive undergraduate offerings among the IIMs. Candidates shortlisted based on their JEE Main performance are required to appear for a Personal Interview (PI), which carries 30 per cent weightage in the final merit list.
The programme combines management education with digital technologies, data science and business analytics.
IIM Bangalore offers a three-year online Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Digital Business and Entrepreneurship.
Applicants can seek admission through JEE Main, CUET, or the institute’s own entrance examination. Candidates are free to choose any one of these admission routes, making the programme more accessible to students from diverse academic backgrounds.
The programme is designed for students interested in entrepreneurship, digital transformation and business innovation.
IIM Sambalpur admits students to its Bachelor of Science (BS) in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence using JEE Main scores for shortlisting.
Candidates shortlisted through JEE Main are subsequently required to appear for a personal interview, which determines the final selection.
The maximum age for applicants is 20 years, with age relaxation available for candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms.
Unlike some other IIMs, IIM Kozhikode does not offer direct admission through JEE Main. Instead, applicants with a JEE Main percentile of 80 or above or a SAT score of 1300 or higher are exempted from the institute’s aptitude test.
Eligible candidates must still participate in the remaining stages of the admission process, including the institute’s selection procedure. In other words, the JEE score serves only as a waiver for the aptitude test and not as a standalone admission route.
Launched in 2026, IIM Lucknow’s Bachelor of Science (BS) in Artificial Intelligence and Business Analytics is currently the only undergraduate programme among the IIMs that admits students through JEE Advanced.
Applicants must satisfy the institute’s academic eligibility criteria, while candidates from the SC/ST categories receive a relaxation of 5 percentage points in the qualifying marks. The upper age limit for admission is 21 years.
The introduction of undergraduate programmes marks a shift in the academic landscape of the management institutes. With courses spanning artificial intelligence, data science, digital business and entrepreneurship, IIMs are opening new pathways for students after Class 12.
For engineering aspirants, JEE Main and JEE Advanced scores are no longer limited to admissions into IITs and NITs. A good performance in these examinations can now also provide access to select undergraduate programmes offered by IIMs.