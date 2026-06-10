JoSAA 75% eligibility rule: When did it start; was it ever exempted?

When CBSE Class 12 results came out this year, many students who had cleared JEE Main or JEE Advanced found themselves in a bind. They worried that they were falling short of the 75% criterion, and that could block a seat at an IIT, NIT, or IIIT even with a good rank in hand.
IIT Roorkee, the organising institute for JEE Advanced 2026, has confirmed that JoSAA counselling will proceed even for those who currently have less than 75%. But the eligibility conditions will remain in place. Final marksheets, including revisions from re-evaluation or improvement exams, are required to be submitted by July 15.
It is not an exam rule. It is an admission rule. A student can appear for JEE Main, even qualify JEE Advanced, without scoring 75% in board exams. The rule applies only at admission. To receive a seat through JoSAA, which handles allotments for IITs, NITs, and Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs), candidates in the General, EWS, and OBC-NCL categories must have 75% aggregate in Class 12 or be in the top 20 percentile of their board. For SC, ST, and PwD candidates, the threshold is 65%.
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In short, a rank gets you a seat at an IIT or any top engineering college. Board marks determine if you can take it.
Before 2017, board marks did something more direct; they shaped your JEE rank. From 2013 to 2016, the final JEE Main ranking combined entrance exam scores (60% weightage) and Class 12 performance (40% weightage), processed through a normalisation formula. The intent was to push students to take school seriously, not just to coach for the entrance test.
The system ran into problems. India has dozens of boards with different marking patterns. Some award marks freely; others are strict. Normalisation was meant to fix this but created its own questions of fairness. Comparing scores across boards was contested. The process grew complicated and unpopular.
The government scrapped the board-mark weightage system. JEE ranks went back to being determined entirely by entrance performance. But authorities were not willing to remove board performance as a condition altogether. The idea was to preserve a floor: students must engage with school, but rank should not depend on which board they attended.
The result was the current framework: board marks no longer shape your rank, but you must cross a threshold to claim a seat. Beginning in 2017, that eligibility threshold was set at 75%, or the top 20th percentile of the board, and this has stayed in place since.
The 75% rule is stricter than anything before it. Under AIEEE, students needed 50% in Class 12 with Physics and Mathematics. Under the old IIT-JEE, the requirement was roughly 60%, with relaxations. Neither system tied admission so directly to a board percentage. The 75% figure sits well above those older thresholds and catches a larger group of students as a result. Supporters argue the rule keeps school education from becoming irrelevant.
Between 2020 and 2022, the rule was suspended. Board exams were cancelled, postponed, or held under conditions disrupted by the pandemic. Boards adopted different assessment approaches.
The Ministry of Education relaxed the eligibility conditions. During those years, candidates needed only to pass Class 12 to remain eligible for JoSAA admissions. Once schedules returned to normal, the 75% criterion returned. It has been applied in full since the 2023 cycle.
It is not a separate category. It is an alternative way to meet the same eligibility condition. The provision exists because a 75% cut-off is not equally difficult across all boards. In some boards, students routinely cross 90%. In others, reaching 75% is hard. The top 20 percentile route accounts for this.
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A candidate who scores within the top 20th percentile of those who passed from their board meets the eligibility condition, even without 75%. JoSAA publishes board-wise cut-offs each year. A student is assessed only against the board they appeared for.
Not all subjects on the marksheet count. The aggregate is calculated using five: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, one language, and one additional subject in which the candidate scored highest. A student with six subjects on the marksheet should not assume the printed percentage matches the eligibility calculation. The subject combination matters.
What if you’ve missed it? First, check if the top 20 percentile route applies. If not, apply for re-evaluation, verification or improvement exams through the respective board. The process takes time, so students should check options without delay. Many have cleared the threshold this way. Revised marksheets must reach JoSAA within their deadlines; July 15 is one of the key dates.