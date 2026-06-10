JoSAA 75% eligibility rule: When did it start; was it ever exempted?

When CBSE Class 12 results came out this year, many students who had cleared JEE Main or JEE Advanced found themselves in a bind. They worried that they were falling short of the 75% criterion, and that could block a seat at an IIT, NIT, or IIIT even with a good rank in hand.

IIT Roorkee, the organising institute for JEE Advanced 2026, has confirmed that JoSAA counselling will proceed even for those who currently have less than 75%. But the eligibility conditions will remain in place. Final marksheets, including revisions from re-evaluation or improvement exams, are required to be submitted by July 15.

So what exactly is the 75% rule?

It is not an exam rule. It is an admission rule. A student can appear for JEE Main, even qualify JEE Advanced, without scoring 75% in board exams. The rule applies only at admission. To receive a seat through JoSAA, which handles allotments for IITs, NITs, and Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs), candidates in the General, EWS, and OBC-NCL categories must have 75% aggregate in Class 12 or be in the top 20 percentile of their board. For SC, ST, and PwD candidates, the threshold is 65%.