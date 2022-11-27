JEE Mains 2023: Application, eligibility, paper pattern — All FAQs answered

JEE Mains 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) is an all India level exam conducted for admissions into engineering, architecture and planning courses in country. JEE Main is also an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admissions to IITs.

Before the NTA announces the official registration and examination date of JEE Main 2023, indianexpress.com answers some of the frequently asked questions.

When will the JEE Mains be held in 2023?

The dates for JEE Mains 2023 have not yet been released, but are expected to be announced by the NTA shortly. As per trends, the exam will be held in January and April. Aspirants are advised keep checking the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How to apply for JEE Main 2023?

Once the notification is released and the link is activated, candidates can apply by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘JEE Main 2023’, and enter your details and register.

Step 3: You will receive an email on your registered email id and OTP on your registered mobile number.

Step 4: Enter your details and fill the form. Save and submit your application and pay the fees.

Advertisement

Step 5: Download and save the application form for future reference.

Will JEE be held 4 times in 2023?

Whether JEE Mains 2022 exam will be held once or more than that is yet to be announced by the NTA.

In 2022, the exam was held in two sessions. This was done to reduce the number of dropouts. In 2022, students were able to improve their scores in the exam, i.e. if they weren’t happy with their first attempt, they were allowed to appear for the second session of JEE. Also, if a student missed the exam for the first time, they were allowed to appear for the exam in the second attempt, without waiting for the whole year.

Advertisement

Also read | NTA introduces JEE centres in Washington, Moscow for first time

A candidate need not appear in both sessions. However, if a candidate appears in more than one session, then their best of the JEE (Main) – 2022 NTA scores will be considered for preparation of merit list/ ranking.

What will be the paper pattern for JEE Mains?

There were two papers in 2022:

– Paper 1 for BE/ BTech- it was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The subjects include Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics.

– Paper 2A for BArch- it had three parts, Mathematics, Aptitude and Drawing. While Mathematics and Aptitude were in CBT mode, Drawing was conducted in offline mode on a drawing sheet of A4 size.

– Paper 2B for Planning- it also had three parts, Mathematics, Aptitude and Planning based questions. All of them were conducted in CBT mode.

All questions are objective type MCQ, except for the drawing paper.

Advertisement

JEE Main marks distribution

For BE/BTech, there are 90 questions for 300 marks. For BArch, there are 82 questions for 400 marks and in Planning there are 105 questions for 400 marks.

Also read | JEE Main 2023: Which high weightage topics will help you score well

For each correct answer, the candidate would be awarded +4 marks, while for each wrong answer 1 mark will be deducted. No marks will be awarded for the questions left unattempted.

Advertisement

JEE main eligibility criteria

There was no age limit to apply for JEE Main exam 2022. Aspirants should have passed class 12 or equivalent exam, or should be appearing for class 12 exam in the current year. However, the candidates have to fulfill the age criteria for the institute they are taking admission to.