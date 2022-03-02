JEE Mains 2022 registration begins: Check how to apply, importance of application number

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 exam in April and May 2022. The registration process began for JEE Main exam on March 1 and the last date to apply is March 31 till 5 pm. Candidates can register for the JEE Main exam on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This year some changes have been introduced in JEE Mains exams. Unlike last year, the JEE Main 2022 exam will be conducted only twice this year. The two sessions will be conducted in April and May 2022. Also, there will be negative marking in both Section A (MCQs) and section B (numerical) of the JEE Main exam.

Changes have also been brought in the application/registration process. To ease the procedure, NTA has introduced three-stage application process.

JEE Mains 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main 2022 website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Registration for JEE(Main) 2022’

Step 3: A new page will open up. Click on ‘New registration’

Step 4: Register for the online application form and make sure all the details you enter are correct, and have no spelling errors. After successful submission of the personal details, an Application number will be generated.

Step 5: The candidates can log in with the system-generated application number and pre-created password for completing the application form. Fill in all the personal details, educational qualifications, choose exam cities and upload images and documents (if any).

Step 6: Pay the requisite examination fee through net banking, credit card, debit card, UPI, or Paytm services.

This year, candidates have to select any four cities of their choice to appear for the JEE Main exam. Choice of centre cities will be limited to the state of permanent address or state of present address only.

Also, the application number will play an important process in this year’s registration process. This applicati0on number will be used to complete the remaining steps of the application form and will also be required for all future reference/correspondence. This application number will also be used/referred for both sessions of JEE (Main) – 2022. For subsequent logins, the candidate will be able to login directly with the respective system generated application number and created password