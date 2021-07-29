NTA JEE Main 2021: Provisional answer key released, raise objections till July 31

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key at - jeemain.nta.nic.in. File photo.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for JEE Main 2021 examination on July 29. The JEE Main 2021 session 3 was successfully conducted on July 20, 22, 25, and 27. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key at – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question as a non-refundable processing fee. This facility is available from July 29 to 31 upto 5 pm. The payment of the processing fee may be made through, debit card/credit card/net banking up to July 31, 7 pm.

No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The challenges will only be accepted through online medium

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared.

Initially, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 27-30. In view of the surging second wave of Covid-19 across the country, NTA decided to postpone the examination. However, JEE Main 2021 February and March sessions were conducted successfully. A total of 6,19,638 and 6,52,627 candidates had registered for February and March 2021 sessions, respectively.

