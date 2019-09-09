JEE Mains 2020 new exam pattern making you nervous? These tips will boost your confidence!

JEE Main 2020: For a fraction of second, the heartbeat of engineering aspirants across India paused when National Testing Agency (NTA) announced major changes in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 exam pattern . 90 MCQs for 360 marks, with +4 and -1 marking scheme was the universal truth, applicable since 2013 when AIEEE converted to JEE Main. The multiple unforeseen changes in the pattern have left candidates apprehensive with multiple queries.

Since only four months are left for JEE Main 2020, which is due to be held from January 6 to 11, 2020, the change in the pattern might seem like a hurdle between you and the engineering dream. However, the senior is not as bad as it seems. First of all, apply for JEE Main 2020 before September 30 and then use these tips to beat nervousness crack the exam.

JEE Mains 2020: Follow these tips to crack exams

Be informed and know all the changes: The more you know, the better you can handle any situation. So, let us start by understanding the new exam pattern of JEE Main. First of all, instead of JEE Main Paper 1 and 2 for UG engineering and UG architecture now there are 3 separate papers for B.E / B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Planning.

The paper for B.E / B.Tech will now have 75 questions, instead of 90, and in each section, for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics there will be 25 questions.

Out of these 25 questions, 20 questions will be of multiple choice type and 5 will be of the numerical value type. On the other hand, the paper for B.Arch will consist of 77 questions. The maximum number of questions, 50 to be precise, will be from Aptitude and will be of multiple choice type only. From Mathematics, 25 questions will be asked and of these 20 will be of multiple choice and 5 will be a numerical value type.

In the drawing section, candidates will have to attempt 2 questions each. The newest addition, B.Planning paper also consists of 50 Aptitude questions and 25 Mathematics questions that are a combination of MCQ and numerical value type.

Numerical value type is just a name, don’t be scared? – As a JEE Main aspirant, you might not be familiar with the concept of numerical type questions, however, it is very popular among exams like Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, Common Admission Test, etc. In these questions, no answer option is given. You have to solve the question and enter number for the answer with the help of a keyboard / virtual keyboard. At times, you might also have to enter units or specify the correct number for a figure.

Though in JEE Main exam, think about the test in schools. There you have to solve the question and give your answer in writing. It is exactly like that, solve the question and enter answer via keyboard. All the numerical value questions will also be asked from the JEE Main syllabus, which you are already covering.

Build confidence with NCERT and mock test – Despite all the changes, NCERT is the most prominent source for preparation. Practice from NCERT to understand the topics and then use JEE Main mock test to increase your efficiency and speed.

Do not let change get to you; it is inevitable, it is good – Other than numerical value questions, it is all the same. The number of questions for engineers has decreased and that is not adverse. Maint your calm, prepare with a relaxed mind and for sure you will qualify JEE Main 2020 with flying colours.