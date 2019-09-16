JEE Main 2020: How to master the computer-based test format?

JEE Main 2020: From class 1 to 12, students appear for exams in pen and paper mode. However, most of the entrance examinations like Joint Entrance Examination (Main), VIT Engineering Entrance Examination, BITS Admission Test, et al. are now conducted in a computer-based format. The change in the mode of the exam can be challenging for some but students can easily master it by having a basic understanding of computers and the exam

Advertising

National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold JEE Main B.Tech / B.E, B.Arch, and B.Planning exam in CBT mode. Only 2 questions of drawing in B.Arch exam are to be attempted on pen and paper. At the exam centre, the system will be already set up and students just need to know how to control the mouse pointer and use the keyboard.

The best source to get an idea about the exam is to practice JEE Main 2020 mock tests. It is available online and is an exact replica of the national level engineering entrance exam. NTA has also provided mock test facility on nta.ac.in. To access it, go to the website and click on the ‘student’ tab on the top bar. Then, click on ‘mock test online’ link and proceed by clicking the ‘login’ button.

Few important instructions about JEE Main 2020 CBT which candidates should know are:

A. To change the language during JEE Main 2020 exam, candidates need to click on “Profile” image on the top right corner of the screen. However, candidates should note that English is the default language of the exam and the other option will either be Hindi or Gujarati, depending on the details submitted during the JEE Main application process.

Advertising

B. During CBT, the screen will be divided into two parts. In most of the screen, the question and answers will appear but on the right hand side, question palette will be displayed. The questions palette shall have 5 options for:

1. Indicates questions which a candidate has not visited yet

2. This symbol denotes that the question has been visited but the answer has not been submitted yet.

3. The green box is displayed in front of those questions, for which answer has been submitted.

4. If this appears, then the answer has not been submitted but the question has been marked for review.

5. This appears when a question has been answered and marked for review.

Use this to navigate to the bottom and to navigate to the top of the question, without scrolling.

During the test, use “>” arrow to maximize question window. By doing so, the question pallet will disappear and the question, with options, will spread all over the screen. To minimize it and check the question pallet, use “<” arrow.

To answer a question, click on option 1, 2, 3, or 4 and click on the ‘Save & Next’ to proceed. However, if candidates want to keep question for review then click on the ‘Mark for Review & Next’ option. This year, NTA has also introduced 5 Numerical value Type Questions. To answer these, candidates will either get a keyboard or virtual keyboard.

In JEE Main 2020, candidates can navigate between the questions. To do so, the candidates need to click on ‘Physics’, ‘Chemistry’, and ‘Mathematics’ option given at the top of the screen.

For JEE Main 2020, candidates have to reach exam hall 2 hours before the exam. The registration will close 30 minutes before the exam. The last entry for shift 1 is by 9 am and for shift 2 it is 2 pm.