JEE Main 2019: Answer key of day 1 released, check unofficial here

JEE Main 2019: The day one of the JEE Mains examination has just been concluded, with students finding difficulties in solving Mathematics and Physics papers. A majority of students complained of Physics paper being tough and Mathematics a bit tricky. The official answer key is likely to be available in the website on April 18, 2019.

Meanwhile, many coaching centres and training institutes have released their own answer keys for the day one examination. Around 8 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Main examination this year that was conducted from April 8 to 12, 2019.

JEE Main 2019: How was the paper

“The questions on co-ordinate geometry was difficult, including the calculus part,” said Subrangshu Banerjee. Apart from the Mathematics, the questions on Physics, Chemistry and other topic were not difficult, the student mentioned.

According to Vivek Sinha, Deputy Vice President, Career Launcher, “The questions from Physics was the toughest, while questions from Mathematics was mainly based on class 11 syllabus.”

The experts pegged the cut off between 75-85. “The JEE Main 2019 cut off is expected to be between 75-85. This is slightly higher than last year’s cut off, which was at 74 for the General category,” said Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP, Educational Content, Toppr.com.

