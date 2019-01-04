JEE Main 2019: No instructions on dress code; follow these rules before entering exam hall

JEE Main 2019: With just two days left for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains 2019, the aspirants must be revising their notes. This year, National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main for which over nine lakh candidates have registered. As per the NTA, candidates should do a recce of the exam centre.

“You should visit the Examination Centre, a day before the examination and familiarize yourself with the location and means of reaching at the venue of the test on time,” states the official notification, however, the NTA has not issued any instructions on the dress code for the exam day. Earlier this month, two female students were not allowed to appear for the UGC NET exam 2019 as they were wearing hijab.

At the time of UGC NET, NTA had asked female students not to wear ‘underwired bras’ and avoid all kind of jewellery and metal clothing. Two female students, one from Goa centre and other from Delhi were not allowed to appear for the exam as they refused to remove their hijabs.

A formal dress code holds more importance for JEE Main to be conducted in January because it is the first time ever that the JEE is being conducted in winters. According to the CBSE (who used to conduct the exam until 2018), only light sleeves and lose clothes were allowed for the exam. Despite several queries, the director general of NTA, Vineet Joshi did not answer to indianexpress.com on the same.

Since JEE Main will be conducted twice a year, the number of students enrolling for JEE Main January is considerably lesser than that of last year. This year, 9.5 lakh candidates have registered for the exam as compared to 11.5 lakh last year.

JEE Mains 2019: What to carry

— A coloured A4 sized printout of admit card downloaded from the official website – jeemain.nic.in

— At least one passport size photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet at the exam centre. The passport-sized photo should be same as the one uploaded with the online application form.

— Candidates also need to carry an original and photocopy of identity proof which also have a clear photo of the candidate such as PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport, Aadhaar card, et al.

— Candidates belonging to the PwD category should carry a certificate issued by the competent authority, else they will not be eligible for the relaxation provided under the category. However, they will be allowed to appear for the JEE Main, considering they have all other required documents.

JEE Mains: What not to carry?

1) No stationery including pen, paper, pencil, pencil box etc are allowed inside the exam hall.

2) ID cards issued by schools/ colleges/ universities/coaching centres are not considered as valid id and hence are not allowed.

3) Eatables and water are not allowed inside the exam hall, not even in transparent packing.

4) Candidates will neither be to allowed to wear nor carry any type of watch including electronic watches with facilities of a calculator. Moreover, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the exam hall.

5) Photocopies or images stored in mobile phones will not be accepted as valid identity cards. Candidates need to carry original id proofs with them.

6) Aadhaar enrollment receipt without Aadhaar numbers is not allowed.

7) Other banned items include the mobile phone, earphone, microphone, pager, calculator, docu-pen, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder.

JEE Main 2019: Special privileges

— Diabetic students will be allowed to carry eatables like sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/ orange) and transparent water bottle. However, they will not be allowed to carry packed foods like chocolates/candy/sandwich etc

— Pen/ pencil and blank paper sheets for rough work will be provided in the examination hall.