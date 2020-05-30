JEE Main 2020: What determines a rank, important topics, preparation tips

JEE Main to be held in July JEE Main to be held in July

— Written Ramesh Batlish

A serious aspirant ideally must have completed the syllabus by now. Those who have taken the January exam and scored 97 percentile or more must work towards improving their rank and improve their accuracy and speed. Those who have scored above 90 but less than 97 must do a serious analysis of their mistakes and make a workable plan to improve upon their weaker topics. Those who have scored less than 90 percentile may join an online crash course.

Time management: Proper planning is most important for timely preparation. By now serious students must have evaluated their preparation. So, this is the time to consolidate your preparation and ensure that you do extremely well in the actual exam. All three subjects – -physics, chemistry, and mathematics — are equally important. So, divide these crucial remaining weeks aptly in the three subjects. Prepare a chapter-wise and topic-wise revision schedule. Create short notes and list all formulae and points to remember. This will help in quick revision before the examination.

Correct methodology: The correct approach for those appearing for the first time or second time is to stick to one source and not to refer to multiple books or study material available in the market. To reap the benefits, the students should remain focused throughout the preparation period with a positive attitude to study with utmost concentration. Ensure to keep brushing-up through notes and flagged important problems with the twist. Taking online mock tests on the actual pattern is recommended at this time.

Focus on your Goal: The key to the right preparation is proper and timely planning. Toppers learn from their weak areas and practice well in time to improve by all possible means. Correct attitude and acute focus is the key to be a topper.

Toppers divide their preparation time accordingly. They stick to a single system of preparation and have faith in themselves. Thus, they gradually build up their confidence level and are geared up to crack any difficult questions. They ensure solving all previous years’ papers keeping their concepts crystal clear.

Study material and important topics: One must not start any new books at this stage. However, one can still refer to standard books for concept clearing. This stage should be utilised more for problem-solving, developing short cuts, and memorising formulae, understanding one’s strengths and weaknesses. Aspirants must take up mock tests in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode to develop ones’ self-confidence and exam temperament. Time management is crucial to score more marks in JEE Main.

Important topics

The syllabus of class 11 and 12 are equally distributed across the question paper in JEE Main. However, while you are preparing all chapters, stress may be given on the following topics.

Mathematics: Quadratic equations and expressions, complex numbers, probability, vectors, matrices in algebra; circle, parabola, hyperbola in coordinate geometry; functions, limits, continuity and differentiability, application of derivatives, definite integral in calculus. Try to do as much as quality problems as possible to develop a sound confidence level.

Physics: Kinematics, gravitation, fluids, heat and thermodynamics, waves and sound, capacitors and electrostatics, magnetics, electromagnetic induction, optics, and modern physics. Practicing quality problems is the key to success in this subject. If concepts are clear, then this subject becomes more interesting.

Chemistry: Coordination chemistry and chemical bonding in inorganic chemistry, electrochemistry, chemical, and ionic equilibrium, mole concept in physical chemistry, and organic chemistry. Just go through the periodic table in general and read NCERT for inorganic chemistry. For organic chemistry, first build up all basic concepts and then practice questions from the reputed source. For physical chemistry, practice as many numerical as you can and remember all important formulae.

Key points that will decide your Rank in JEE Main

— How well you have mastered the important topics in each of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

— How much practice you have done on similar levels of questions as asked in JEE Main.

— How well you have perfected on your timing of solving an objective type question.

— How much attention you have given to time management & Strategy apart from covering your syllabi.

— How much calm and confident you are when you take up the actual exam.

— The author is expert at FIITJEE

