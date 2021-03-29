JEE Main, VITEEE, WBJEE 2021; application process of these engineering entrance exams ending soon

JEE Main, VITEEE, WBJEE 2021: Engineering admission season is at its peak. Application forms for all the entrance exams are available now. Candidates who seek a future in the engineering and technology field can now apply for the national level, state level, and university level engineering entrance exams. However, the eligible candidates must apply before the lapse of the deadline. So, here are the top 9 engineering entrance exams with the last date to apply.

JEE Main 2021: This year, NTA is holding JEE Main exam four times a year. Session 1 and 2 are over but the application form for JEE Main April exam is available right now. The last date to apply for the exam is April 4. The April session will be held on April 27 to 30, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the previous sessions can also apply. First time candidates can also fill the form at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

VITEEE 2021: VIT is accepting online application form for VITEEE 2021 at viteee.vit.ac.in. The last date to apply for VITEEE has yet not been notified. 10+2 students with 60 per cent marks in PCM/ PCB (50 per cent for reserved category) can fill the VITEEE application form. It is a national level entrance exam for admission in B.Tech courses offered by the VIT university campuses. VIT Engineering EntranceEexam will be held from June 18 to 26.

WBJEE 2021: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 is the state-level engineering entrance exam for admission to BE, B.Tech, B.Pharm programs. The last date to apply for this state level entrance exam is March 30. The exam will be held on July 11 in offline mode. The official website to apply is wbjee.nic.in.

LPUNEST 2021: Lovely Professional University holds their scholarship cum entrance test called LPUNEST. For admission in this session the last date to apply for LPUNEST is March 31. Forms can be submitted online at nest.lpu.in. LPUNEST is held for B.Tech, MBA, M.Tech, UG Design, UG Hotel Management, UG Law, Diploma, LET, and other UG, PG programmes admissions. LPUNEST is going on from March 20 and will be held till April 5.

SNU 2021: Shiv Nadar University will hold SNU Scholastic Aptitude Test (SNUSAT) and Academic Proficiency Test (APT) for admission in B.Tech, B.Sc, BA, BMS courses offered by SNU. SNU online application form is available to apply for admission at snuadmissions.com till March 31. Both SNUSAT and APT will be held as online proctored exams.

AEEE 2021: Amrita Vishwavidyapeetham or the Amrita University will conduct AEEE 2021 from 17 to 18 April as remote proctored exam and from 11 to 14 June as remote proctored and centre based exam. The exam will be again held again in June / July as a remote proctored exam. The last date to apply for AEEE has yet not been announced, however, it is expected to depend on JEE Main result and class 12 results. Forms are available at amrita.edu.

CUSAT 2021: Cochin University of Science and Technology is accepting CUSAT application form till March 31 at admissions.cusat.ac.in. CUSAT Common Admission Test is the common entrance exam for admission to B.Tech, integrated M.Sc, B.Com LLB, BBA LLB, LLB, LLM, B.Voc, M.Sc, MA, MBA, M.Voc, M.Tech, M.Phil, PhD and other courses. The exam will be held on June 12, 13, and 14 as a computer based test.

KIITEE 2021: KIITEE 2021 shall be conducted from June 16 to 23, 2021. The application form for KIITEE is available in online mode at kiitee.kiit.ac.in. The last date to apply is May 31, 2021. KIITEE 2021 is the entrance exam for admission to KIIT University in B.Tech, B.Sc Nursing, BBA, BCA, B.Des, BA LLB, B.Sc LLB, B.Sc, BA, MA, M.Sc, M.Com, MBA, LLM, and other programmes. The exam will be held as a computer based test mode.

KLEEE 2021: KL University conducts Koneru Lakshmaiah Engineering Entrance Exam (KLEEE) in 2 phases. The phase 1 application process is over. The phase 2 application process is going on and will be available till the second week of April online at kluniversity.in. The exam is held for admission in UG engineering courses offered by KLU.