VITEEE, SRMJEEE, KIITEE, and 6 engineering entrance exams 2021 whose results will release soon

While JEE Main and JEE Advanced due to the pandemic, many renowned institutes and universities have found ways to safely hold engineering entrance exams. Some of the exams which are going on are VITEEE 2021, SRMJEEE 2021, KIITEE 2021, etc. The exams are being conducted in phases, as a remote proctor test.

After each phase, the university announces the result. It is also released online, on the official website. Here we have provided a list of engineering entrances that have been held and when their results are expected.

#1. SRMJEEE 2021: SRM has conducted SRMJEEE 2021 phase 1 exam on May 23 and 24, 2021, in remote proctored mode. The SRMJEEE 2021 result will be announced on May 27, 2021, for phase 1. The results will be announced on srmist.edu.in. Based on the ranks of SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam 2021, admission will be granted in B.Tech courses offered by SRM Kattankulathur, SRM Ramapuram, SRM Vadapalani, SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, and SRM University AP. The Phase 2 application process is open till July 20, 2021.

#2. VITEEE 2021: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will conduct VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2021 on May 28, 29, and 31, 2021 as a remote proctored exam. Soon after the exam is completed, the VITEEE 2021 result will be published online at vit.ac.in. However, the date of declaration of the result has yet not been announced by the varsity. After the result is out, the counselling and admission process will be held. Admission will be granted across all campuses of VIT offering B.Tech courses, i.e. in VIT Vellore, VIT Chennai, VIT AP, and VIT Bhopal.

#3. LPUNEST 2021: LPU NEST result for phase 2 has been released at admission.lpu.in. The result has been announced at the candidate’s login. The phase 2 exam was held from April 25 – May 10 in online proctored mode. The phase 3 exams are being held and the last exam in this exam will be held on May 31, 2021. The LPUNEST 2021 result for the same will be out on June 6, 2021 at lpu.in The candidates shortlisted as per LPU NEST 2021 are allowed to participate in the counselling and seat allotment process. During counselling, candidates get a seat on the basis of their course preference and rank.

#4. KIITEE 2021: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology is holding KIIT entrance exam as a remote proctored test on My 25, 26, and 27, 2021. The KIITEE 2021 result will be declared at kiit.ac.in, in few days. Admission to many courses offered at the Institute is done based on KIITEE 2021 scores. It leads to admission into B.Tech, B.Sc Nursing, BBA, BCA, B.Des, BA LLB, B.Sc LLB, B.Sc, BA, MA, M.Sc, M.Com, MBA, LLM, and other programs.

#5. GITAM GAT 2021: GITAM Deemed to be University is conducting GITAM Admission Test (GAT) 2021 exam in phase 1 from May 22 to 26, 2021. The result of GITAM GAT will be announced at gitam.edu. It is expected that the result will be out in one or two weeks. GITAM Admission Test is being conducted for admission to UG, PG programs. All admission will be based on GAT 2021 ranks.

#6. KLEEE 2021: Koneru Lakshmaiah Engineering Entrance Exam (KLEEE) 2021 is for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, architecture, and pharmacy i.e. B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Pharm in the varsity. The exam was held in phases. The phase 1 exam was held on March 24, 25, and 26 and the phase 2 exams were conducted on May 14, 15, and 16. The result for both phases is awaited. Result of KL engineering entrance exam is announced online, at the official website kluniversity.in. Admissions will be based on the scores of the candidates in the entrance exam.

#7. VTUEEE 2021: VTUEEE is being held in two phases – phase 1, and 2. In each phase, there are two exam slots. Phase 1 slot one and two exams were held from February 20 to 24, and March 20 to 24 respectively. Phase 2 slot one, two, three, and four exam dates are April 21-25, May 12-16, May 29-31, June 4-6 respectively. The VTUEEE phase 1 result is out and is sent to the candidates via mail / SMS. The phase 2 result will be out after the exam is over, in a similar manner. The admission in B.Tech programs in Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R&D Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu will be based on the performance of the candidates in the Veltech Technical University Engineering Entrance Exam only.

#8. VUNET 2021: Vishwakarma University is holding VUNET 2021 on May 29 for admission in B.Tech, B.Des, LLM, M.Des, LLB, B.Pharma, D.Pharma, BBA, and MBA programmes. The result of the exam will be announced after the exam online at vupune.ac.in.

#9. VSAT 2021: The V-SAT 2021 entrance exam will be held from 24th to 30th May 2021. The exam is being held for admission in B.Tech and B.Pharm programs. The V-SAT 2021 entrance exam is being held from 24th to 30th May 2021. The result of Vignan’s Scholastic Aptitude Test (V-SAT) will be available after the exam is over at vignan.ac.in.