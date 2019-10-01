JEE Main, VITEEE: Registration process for these 5 engineering entrance exams begin

Every year, over 20 engineering entrance examinations are conducted for admission in B.Tech / B.E courses by both government and private colleges. Joint Engineering Examination- (Main) is a national level examination, scores of which is mostly accepted by states, universities, and colleges to grant UG engineering admission.

The registration for JEE Main 2020 is open until October 10, and the last date to pay fee is October 11, 2019. However, other than JEE Main, candidates can also count on these 5 engineering entrance examination to get admission.

1. UPESEAT 2020 – University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) conducts UPESEAT for admission of candidates in 21 UG engineering courses. The university has more than 90 per cent placement record, as more than 180 companies visit the campus for recruitment. The registration portal for UPESEAT is open and the candidates can apply from upes.ac.in. Application fee for the exam is Rs 1,850 and 10+2 passed or appeared candidates are eligible to apply.

2. VITEEE 2020 – Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) has always been one of the hottest choices for engineering aspirants. It is a private deemed University and is an Institute of Eminence.

Registration for VITEEE 2020 is open until February 29, 2019, and the exam is due to be held in the second and third week of April 2020. Application fee for the exam is Rs 1,150 and candidates can register from vit.ac.in. Last year, Microsoft made the highest offer of 39 lakh per year to a student and more than 600 companies visited the campus for placement.

3. AEEE 2020 Amrita University conducts Amrita Entrance Exam – Engineering aspirants who seek admission in B.Tech courses at Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Amritapuri and Chennai campus of the university. The online registration for AEEE has already started and the last date to apply is April 6, 2020.

The entrance exam is conducted in both CBT and pen-and-paper mode and is due to be held from April 23 to 27, 2020.

4. MET 2020 – Earlier called MU OET, Manipal Entrance Test is held in a window of multiple days in April-May. The registration for MET 2020 is expected to start in October 2019 and the last date to apply for March 15, 2020. Here, 10+2 qualified candidates are eligible to register, however, candidates studying in class 12 or senior secondary can also apply, provided they pass the exam.

5. LPUNEST 2020 – Lovely Professional University conducts its National Entrance and Scholarship Test for admission into various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The test acts as an entrance exam as well as a scholarship test for students. Application form for LPUNEST released in the month of September 2020 and the last date to submit the application form along with the fees is January 9, 2020.

However, admission in LPU is done in multiple phases and the dates for the rest of the phases will be released in due course of time.

Other than these, Universities like Sathyabhama and PES has also announced admission for session 2020. The application form for PESSAT will release on October 3, 2019, whereas, for Sathyabama University it will release forms on October 16, 2019.