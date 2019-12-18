JEE Main, VITEEE: List of top 5 engineering entrance exams for class 12 students

List of top 5 engineering entrance exams that candidates must apply for List of top 5 engineering entrance exams that candidates must apply for

Engineering is one of the most popular career options among science students. Around 10 to 11 lakh candidates appear for Joint Entrance Examination (Main), which is the biggest national level engineering entrance exam.

Amidst this high competition, only 2.5 lakh candidates qualify for the IIT-JEE Advanced paper and rest fight to gain entry in IIITs, NITs, and CFTIs, via JoSAA counselling. Some get their dream college and stream, while others start preparing for next the JEE Main.

However, candidates need not wait to one more year to get admission. They can apply for various private engineering entrance exams like KIITEE, VITEEE, MET, LUPNEST, and SRMJEEE. The details of these are as follows:

VIT Engineering Entrance Exam: Vellore Institute of Technology conducts VITEEE to fill BTech and BDes seats in the institute. This year, the exam is due to be held from April 13 to 19, 2020.

VIT has only invited those candidates to apply for the exam, who have qualified 10+2 from state or national board and secured more than 60 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics / Biology. The registration for VIT is open both online and offline. To apply online, candidates need to visit vit.ac.in, whereas, the offline application forms can be obtained from designated post offices. The application fee for VITEEE 2020 is Rs 1,150 for online application and Rs 1,250 for the offline application form.

Manipal Entrance Test (MET): Manipal University offers admission in B.Tech course via Manipal Entrance Test (MET), also referred to as MU OET. The exam is conducted in online mode, in the month of April and May.

The registration for MET 2020 is open right now. Candidates can apply from manipal.edu. The amount of application fee is Rs 600 and the candidates also need to pay Rs 1,400 as exam fee. All the candidates who have passed 10+2 with Physics, Mathematics, English, and Chemistry / Biotechnology / Biology / any technical vocational subjects can apply for the exam. Provided, the aggregate score in maths and physics should be more than 50 per cent.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Entrance Exam (KIITEE): Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) holds a common entrance exam for admission in various courses, including BTech. The application form to apply for the exam is available until March 31, 2020, at kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

KIIT is one of the few institutes that charge no application fee to apply for admission. The exam will be held from April 14 to 23, 2020. The eligibility to apply for B.Tech admission is that candidates must be 10+2 qualified in 2018, 2019 or 2020 with at least 60 per cent marks in PCM.

LPU National Entrance and Scholarship Test (LPU NEST): Lovely Professional University (LPU) conducts NEST for BTech admission. This national-level online entrance exam serves two purposes, admission, and scholarship facility to the rank holders. Also, the exam is held more than once a year.

The phase 1 exam is scheduled to be held from January 10 to 25, 2020 and phase 2 will be held from April 10 to 25, 2020. The last date to apply for the phase 1 exam is January 09, 2020, and for phase 2 the application form will start on January 10, 2020. Application fee to apply for LPUNEST 2020 is Rs 800. Candidates can apply from nest.ipu.in

SRM Joint Entrance Examination Engineering (SRMJEEE UG): SRM University holds SRMJEEE at a national level to grant admission in BTech courses. Through the exam, admission is granted in SRM campuses at Kattankulathur, Ramapuram, Vadapalani, Ghaziabad, Amaravati, and Haryana.

The entrance test will be held from April 12 to 20, 2020 and the application form to apply for the same is available until March 30, 2020, at srmist.edu.in. The offline application form is also available at SRM campuses and the same can be submitted until February 29, 2020. The application fee for submitting the form is Rs 1,100. The candidates who have passed /appearing in 10+2 are eligible to apply for SRMJEEE 2020.

