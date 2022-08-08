JEE-Main: Two from Gujarat in top 100 ranks

August 8, 2022 11:34:00 pm
Two students from Gujarat have secured ranks 29 and 40 at the all-India level in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main results released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) Monday.
Surat’s Adajan resident Mahit Rajesh Gadhiwala, who will turn 18 years in 10 days, secured rank 29 and topped the state, while Sharvil Patel from Ahmedabad secured rank 40.
Busy preparing for the JEE-Advanced exam, which will be conducted by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on August 28, Mahit was quick and brief when he spoke to The Indian Express. “My focus is entirely on JEE Advanced and I am aiming for Computer Science at IIT Bombay,” Mahit said, adding he was happy with the 29th rank.
The only child to dentist parents, Rajesh and Premal, Mahit would become the first engineer in the family, his father said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Recently, he won a silver medal at the 54th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) held online and hosted by Tianjin China amid the Covid pandemic at the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Mumbai.
Mahit had topped the state in the JEE Main Session 1 results that was announced on July 11. However, being in a “no communication zone” owing to the Olympiad, Mahit got to know about his feat only two days later on July 13.
Seventeen-year-old Patel also comes from a family of doctors—his father is an orthopaedic surgeon who has a private practice, mother is a gynaecologist and an associate professor at SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad and his elder brother is a third year MBBS student at BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad.
“Since childhood, I was inclined to application of concepts and more interested in Mathematics. My parents have always been supportive of my choices and never forced any decisions on me,” Sharvil says.
Sharvil is focussed on JEE Advanced and also is aiming for Computer Science at IIT Bombay. However, he says he expected a better rank.
“I would suggest all aspirants to not do blind hard work but a planned, targeted and systematic preparation module. Do not take exam pressure but (consider it) as a platform to prove yourself. Also, keep reading NCERT manuals and give more time to Chemistry as it is about memorising than maths and physics,” Sharvil says.
Four students from Ahmedabad featured in the top 200 ranks, while 10 found themselves in the top 500 and 18 students in top 1000.
A total of 10,26,799 unique candidates registered of which 9,05,590 appeared in JEE-Main this year. Of these, 8,72,970 registered for the June examination of which 7,69,604 appeared for the test.
Similarly, in the July JEE-Main, 6,22,034 had registered of which 5,40,242 took the exam. In both the June and July examinations, the common students who registered were 4,68,205, while those who took the examination were 4,04,256.
The top 2.5 lakh students selected on the basis of JEE-Main will be declared eligible for the advanced examination. The result of the advanced examination will be released on September 11.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Arvind Kejriwal in Palanpur tomorrow, third visit to state in 10 days
Congress slams ED move to issue Kharge summons during House session
Redeveloped Parimal garden to be open to public today
Maharahstra: Monsoon session to begin on August 17
In a first in India, state comes up with housing scheme for transpersons
Man arrested for ‘extorting Rs 50 lakh from Salim Fruit’
CWG 2022: Capsule of India’s gold medal winners Birmingham
Indian dies by suicide in New York: Raghav Chadha asks Jaishankar to intervene, get justice for Mandeep Kaur
Tenacious Praggnanandhaa emerges from Gukesh’s shadow at Chess Olympiad
Student leaders arrested ahead of tribal group’s shutdown in Manipur released by court
PV Sindhu ‘phenomenal’, Lakshya Sen ‘India’s pride’: PM Modi hails medal winners at Commonwealth Games
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?