Monday, August 08, 2022

JEE-Main: Two from Gujarat in top 100 ranks

Surat's Adajan resident Mahit Rajesh Gadhiwala, who will turn 18 years in 10 days, secured rank 29 and topped the state, while Sharvil Patel from Ahmedabad secured rank 40.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
August 8, 2022 11:34:00 pm
The only child to dentist parents, Rajesh and Premal, Mahit would become the first engineer in the family, his father said. (Express/File)

Two students from Gujarat have secured ranks 29 and 40 at the all-India level in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main results released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) Monday.

Busy preparing for the JEE-Advanced exam, which will be conducted by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on August 28, Mahit was quick and brief when he spoke to The Indian Express. “My focus is entirely on JEE Advanced and I am aiming for Computer Science at IIT Bombay,” Mahit said, adding he was happy with the 29th rank.

Recently, he won a silver medal at the 54th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) held online and hosted by Tianjin China amid the Covid pandemic at the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Mumbai.

Mahit had topped the state in the JEE Main Session 1 results that was announced on July 11. However, being in a “no communication zone” owing to the Olympiad, Mahit got to know about his feat only two days later on July 13.

Seventeen-year-old Patel also comes from a family of doctors—his father is an orthopaedic surgeon who has a private practice, mother is a gynaecologist and an associate professor at SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad and his elder brother is a third year MBBS student at BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad.

“Since childhood, I was inclined to application of concepts and more interested in Mathematics. My parents have always been supportive of my choices and never forced any decisions on me,” Sharvil says.

Sharvil is focussed on JEE Advanced and also is aiming for Computer Science at IIT Bombay. However, he says he expected a better rank.

“I would suggest all aspirants to not do blind hard work but a planned, targeted and systematic preparation module. Do not take exam pressure but (consider it) as a platform to prove yourself. Also, keep reading NCERT manuals and give more time to Chemistry as it is about memorising than maths and physics,” Sharvil says.

Four students from Ahmedabad featured in the top 200 ranks, while 10 found themselves in the top 500 and 18 students in top 1000.

A total of 10,26,799 unique candidates registered of which 9,05,590 appeared in JEE-Main this year. Of these, 8,72,970 registered for the June examination of which 7,69,604 appeared for the test.

Similarly, in the July JEE-Main, 6,22,034 had registered of which 5,40,242 took the exam. In both the June and July examinations, the common students who registered were 4,68,205, while those who took the examination were 4,04,256.

The top 2.5 lakh students selected on the basis of JEE-Main will be declared eligible for the advanced examination. The result of the advanced examination will be released on September 11.

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 11:34:00 pm

