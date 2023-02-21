JEE Main Toppers’ Tips: How pandemic helped Krish Gupta decide which BTech branch he wanted to opt for

Krish Gupta is one of the 20 candidates who secured 100 percentile in JEE Main 2023, session 1. Hailing from Sikar, Rajasthan, Gupta comes from a family of engineers.

Krish aspires to be a software engineer and wants to pursue Computer Science Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. He has also cracked NTSE and has been a KVPY scholar and participated in various mathematics Olympiads. He spoke to indianexpress.com and shared how he prepared for JEE Main and JEE Advanced and how he is preparing for the coming exams.

Why do I want to pursue CSE?

I always liked problem solving and Computer Science Engineering is all about it. I developed a deep interest in the branch during the pandemic when my cousins, who are mostly engineers, returned home and taught me coding. I tried python and really enjoyed it.

Before Covid happened, I was sure that I wanted to take Mathematics and Physics for class 11 and 12, as I was already interested in those subjects. But ever since the pandemic, I was determined to become an engineer, particularly Computer Science.

My JEE score

My total JEE Main score was 280. I secured 90 in Mathematics and 95 marks in Chemistry and Physics.

My preparation strategy

I went to Allen Coaching Institute in Sikar and my classes would start at 2 pm and conclude at 8-8:30 pm. As for my preparation, I never counted my hours or followed a rigid schedule. I studied whenever I could and how much I could. Sometimes, I used to study late at night, while some other day, I would sleep if I was feeling too tired.

At the coaching, we were being taught for JEE Main and Advanced simultaneously and our course was completed by December 15.

Started with revision as soon as course was completed

I made my revision plan as soon as the NTA announced the dates for the exam. My plan was to first revise everything taught in class 11 and 12, then the JEE syllabus, followed by solving the previous year question (PYQ) papers and then NCERT. I revised NCERT at the end. I only solved two previous year question papers.

Will I appear for JEE Main 2023, Session 2?

I haven’t decided if I will appear for session 2 or not. I will register nevertheless but right now I am unsure whether or not I will appear for the exam.

My favourite subjects

I loved Mathematics and Physics from the beginning. However, Chemistry isn’t one of my favourites, especially inorganic chemistry as it involves a lot of memorising.

Books I referred to

I mainly referred to my coaching study material and did not rely on other books, especially for Mathematics. For Physics, I studied from HC Verma as well. I stuck to NCERT for Chemistry apart from the coaching material.

What did I do to rejuvenate myself

When I would get too overwhelmed with studies, I would play Chess or Badminton to release my stress. Playing a sport or a game not only gives you a break but also refreshes your mind.

Board preparation

I am not that worried about boards as I am prepared for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. I only have to focus on English and physical education is not that difficult. Till the board exams are over, I will focus only on them.

My advice for students

Before you begin with your revision, refer to previous year papers so that you get an idea of what are the types of questions that will be asked and manage your time accordingly. You should definitely read NCERT, especially for inorganic chemistry.