‘Used social media daily for entertainment, studied for more than 10 hours,’ JEE Main topper Narendra Mahith

Andhra Pradesh’s Narendra Babu Gari Mahith has emerged as one of the toppers, securing the NTA 100 percentile in his first attempt at the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. A student of the Andhra Pradesh state board, Mahit balanced regular schooling with rigorous exam preparation with ease.

“I began my JEE journey in Class 11 and focused on building a strong foundation for both the Main and Advanced papers. I maintained a consistent schedule of 14 hours of study daily, leaving time for relaxation and social interaction,” the 17-year-old said.

Unlike other students, he did not deactivate his social media account, but he said that apps like Instagram served as a source of entertainment rather than a distraction.