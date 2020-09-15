JEE Main topper Gurkirat Singh wants to be a researcher

JEE Main topper Gurkirat Singh. Image source: Shared by family

NTA JEE Main results 2020: Delhi’s Gurkirat Singh has secured 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, result of which was released last week. The 18-year-old plans to pursue research in physics, “Though there is no family pressure to take up BTech, but they suggest engineering will open better future prospects. But I love Physics, and want to be a researcher. Now, I have to choose between IITs and IISc,” he said. He has secured All India Rank (AIR 24).

Gurkirat has already got into a four year BSc programme at IISc Bangalore through Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) scholarship programme but will appear for JEE Advanced on September 27 to keep his options open. “If I have to pursue engineering, I will take electronics or streams related to physics,” said Gurkirat.

JEE Main topper Gurkirat Singh with his parents. Image source: Shared by family JEE Main topper Gurkirat Singh with his parents. Image source: Shared by family

Meanwhile, he is now focusing on JEE Advanced. “JEE Main is simpler than Advanced as the latter requires in-depth knowledge on the subject. For JEE Advanced, apart from NCERT, and study materials by FIITJEE, I am also going through subject-wise books, Physics- HC Verma, IE Irodov, Chemistry- MS Chouhan, RC Mukherjee, Mathematics- S L Loney. I am also taking online mock tests on a daily basis, and solving sample papers, which helps to familiarise with paper patterns.”

For JEE Main, “My strategy was kind of similar, but I focused on NCERT syllabus and tutor materials more apart from mock tests,” he said.

JEE Main was conducted from September 1 to 6, after it was postponed on several occasions following the strict COVID-19 guidelines. “I faced no problem as the arrangement in the exam centre was superb. In my classroom, some candidates were warned of facing actions after they removed face masks at the exam hall. I hope the same measures will be taken for JEE Advanced,” Gurkirat said.

Apart from his career and study, Gurkirat entertains himself with comics, television, quizzes, but hardly social media platform which is quite common among the Gen Y. According to Gurkirat, “I like personal interaction more than public, so I use WhatsApp rather than Facebook.”

