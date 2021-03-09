JEE topper Guramrit Singh plans another attempt to ‘boost confidence’ for Advanced

Eighteen-year-old Guramrit Singh scored a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main exam held in February. But Singh plans to re-appear in the next session hoping that another attempt will boost his confidence for the JEE Advanced. “I will seek advice from my teachers before applying for the April or May sessions. While my entire focus is on Advanced and CBSE exams, another attempt in JEE Main will help me prepare for further challenges,” said Singh.

While Singh, who hails from Chandigarh, was expecting a good score, he was surprised with his percentile. “I want to study computer science engineering from either IIT-Bombay or IIT-Delhi,” he said.

Singh was simultaneously preparing for the JEE Main and Advanced – the entrance test for IITs. “JEE Main prepared me for board exams physics, chemistry and maths papers. Rest English and physical education will be done in these two months,” said Singh. CBSE exams will be held in May and JEE Advanced on July 3.

This year, several changes were introduced in the JEE Main paper pattern which, according to Singh, made the exam simpler. The introduction of four attempts has further given students’ time to balance between the board exams and entrance tests, the 18-year-old said.

However, JEE Advanced is trickier, Singh said and he will attempt more mock tests once the board exams get over.

Unlike most teenagers who love social media and find it an ideal way to beat stress, Singh decided to stay away from it until his exams are completed. During the pandemic, while many students were not happy with the online classes, Singh said it didn’t matter much. “I attended online school classes on alternate days and didn’t appear for the pre-boards (held in February) due to the JEE Main. I relied on only NCERT books and study materials provided by my coaching institute,” he said.

Singh’s father is a businessman and his mother is a homemaker. Singh’s younger brother is studying in class 10.