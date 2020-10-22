JEE Main to be held in more regional languages: Education Minister

JEE Main will be held in more regional languages from next year, said Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. File

From next year, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will be conducted in more regional languages, the decision was taken by the Joint Admission Board (JAB) in line with the vision of New Education Policy, said Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal today. The minister in his tweet credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi behind the decision as he earlier pointed out that top-scoring countries in PISA examination use the mother tongue as a medium of instruction.

📢Announcement📢 In line with the vision of #NEP2020, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) of #JEE (Main) has decided to conduct the JEE (Main) examination in more regional languages of India. @DG_NTA — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) October 22, 2020

Further, the minister said, “The examination will also be conducted in regional languages where entry to State Engineering Colleges is decided based on an examination (conducted in regional language). State language of States who admit students based on the JEE Main will also be included under this.”

This decision has far-reaching implications as Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji has pointed out that top-scoring countries in PISA examination use mother tongue as a medium of instruction. The decision of JAB will help students comprehend questions better & score higher. @DG_NTA — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) October 22, 2020

JEE Main is held twice a year by the National Testing Agency in three languages — English, Hindi and Gujarati.

