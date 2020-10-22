scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 22, 2020
JEE Main to be held in more regional languages: Education Minister

JEE Main will be held in more regional languages from next year, said Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 22, 2020 4:50:04 pm
Ramesh-PokhriyalJEE Main will be held in more regional languages from next year, said Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. File

From next year, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will be conducted in more regional languages, the decision was taken by the Joint Admission Board (JAB) in line with the vision of New Education Policy, said Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal today. The minister in his tweet credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi behind the decision as he earlier pointed out that top-scoring countries in PISA examination use the mother tongue as a medium of instruction.

Further, the minister said, “The examination will also be conducted in regional languages where entry to State Engineering Colleges is decided based on an examination (conducted in regional language). State language of States who admit students based on the JEE Main will also be included under this.”

JEE Main is held twice a year by the National Testing Agency in three languages — English, Hindi and Gujarati.

