Bharat Bandh: JEE Main to be held tomorrow, ICAR NET postponed

JEE Main to be held tomorrow. JEE Main to be held tomorrow.

Due to a two-day strike called by a consortium of 10 central trade unions starting tomorrow, the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has postponed the ICAR National Eligibility Test (NET). However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided not to defer the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main scheduled for tomorrow.

Beginning from January 6, the JEE Main — engineering entrance exam for undergraduate courses — will be held till January 9. The trade unions had earlier called to postpone the JEE Main due to their nationwide strike. The director-general (DG) of National Testing Agency (NTA), in communication with indianexpress.com informed, “The JEE Main will be conducted as scheduled. We have informed stakeholders well in advance to be prepared for the same.”

Candidates are advised to reach the venue much in advance as the public transport system can be hampered. The usual reporting time for JEE Main is mentioned on the JEE Main admit card.

A similar request was raised last year when West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had asked Kolkata administration to ply 2,200 business to support students.

This year too, the strike has been called by a consortium of central trade unions and has received support from organisations like the AITUC, CITU, HMS, AIUTUC, TUCC, AICCTU, along with employees in the banking and insurance sector.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd