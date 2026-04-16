JEE Main Results 2026: Before you plan your NIT choices, check these new BTech courses

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result will be declared by April 20, 2026, on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. As a result, the All India Rank (AIR) will be finalised for candidates by combining the best scores from the January and April sessions. Many students who fail to make the cut to JEE Advanced rely on NIT admissions.

For most students, the choice-filling exercise comes down to the same set of branches they have known for years — Computer Science, Electronics, and Electrical. However, over the last three years, several NITs have introduced some new undergraduate programmes. A student who does not know about them will miss them in the choice-filling list and may end up leaving a seat that might suit them better. This article lists some of the new BTech programmes introduced at some of the NITs.

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Here is what each of these programmes involves, drawn from the departments and academic pages of the respective NITs.

S.No. NIT Names Programme Names 1 NIT Delhi B.Tech — Artificial Intelligence and Data Science 2 NIT Delhi B.Tech — Aerospace Engineering 3 NIT Delhi B.Tech — VLSI Design and Technology 4 NIT Rourkela B.Tech — Artificial Intelligence 5 NIT Kurukshetra B.Tech — Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML) 6 NIT Kurukshetra Revised B.Tech curriculum 7 NIT Surathkal (NITK) B.Tech — Artificial Intelligence 8 NIT Warangal B.Tech — Data Science and Artificial Intelligence 9 NIT Calicut B.Tech — CSE with specialisation in AI & Data Science 10 NIT Trichy B.Tech — Data Science 11 NIT Silchar B.Tech — CSE (Artificial Intelligence)

BTech — Artificial Intelligence and Data Science: NIT Delhi

NIT Delhi started this programme in the 2023–24 academic session under the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. According to the institute’s curriculum page, the programme covers machine learning algorithms, deep learning, data analytics, natural language processing, computer vision, and big data systems alongside the standard CSE core.

The JoSAA seat matrix shows this programme has a combined intake of 20 seats across the Delhi region and other-state quotas. The institute notes on its BTech curriculum page that this is a distinct programme separate from the regular CSE degree and follows an NBA-aligned course structure revised from 2023–24.

BTech — Aerospace Engineering: NIT Delhi

Aerospace Engineering at NIT Delhi started in 2024 with a sanctioned intake of 24 students, as stated on the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering’s official page. The department states it is dedicated to preparing students to face the challenges of the space programme and to nurture innovation and creativity in the field.

BTech — VLSI Design and Technology: NIT Delhi

This programme was launched in the 2024–25 session alongside Aerospace Engineering, as announced by NIT Delhi through its official JoSAA profile. The curriculum, published on the institute’s BTech curriculum page under the Electronics and Communication Engineering department, covers the full cycle of chip design — from device physics and circuit design to verification, layout, and fabrication processes. The JoSAA seat matrix of last year shows an intake of approximately 25 seats, split across home-state and other-state quota.

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BTech — Artificial Intelligence: NIT Rourkela

NIT Rourkela introduced BTech in Artificial Intelligence starting from the academic year 2024–25, under the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. The department’s official page describes its curriculum as designed to prepare students who can apply computer science principles across a wide variety of fields, with laboratories covering artificial intelligence, soft computing, parallel algorithms, database engineering, computer networks, and image processing.

The AI programme has a seat intake of 45. Admissions are through JoSAA and CSAB counselling based on JEE Main rank. The programme is a standalone four-year degree, distinct from the regular CSE programme that the department has offered since 1987.

BTech — Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: NIT Kurukshetra

NIT Kurukshetra’s Department of Computer Engineering introduced this programme from the 2023–24 academic session with an intake of 60 students. The official department page states that the curriculum emphasises the foundations of computational mathematics as well as key areas of computer science, while also incorporating fundamental concepts and the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, data science, and machine learning.

BTech — Artificial Intelligence and Data Science: NIT Kurukshetra

The Department of Computer Engineering at NIT Kurukshetra launched a separate BTech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science from the 2024–25 session, with an intake of 60. This is a distinct programme with its own scheme and syllabus, published on the institute’s academic portal. The AI and DS programme is oriented towards data infrastructure, data pipelines, statistical modelling, and large-scale data systems alongside the AI core.

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BTech — Artificial Intelligence: NIT Surathkal

NIT Surathkal’s Department of Information Technology runs the BTech in Artificial Intelligence as a programme separate from BTech in Information Technology. The department describes the aim as to empower students to build intelligent machines, software, or applications using machine learning, data analytics, and data visualisation technologies.

BTech — Data Science and Artificial Intelligence: NIT Warangal

NIT Warangal, which ranked 21st in NIRF engineering rankings 2024, added a BTech in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence to its programme offerings from 2024–25. This came as a new branch addition to the JoSAA seat matrix for NIT Warangal.

Admissions are through JoSAA counselling based on JEE Main AIR. The programme is distinct from the institute’s existing Computer Science and Engineering programme and carries a separate JoSAA branch code.

BTech — CSE with AI and Data Science specialisation: NIT Calicut

NIT Calicut introduced the Computer Science and Engineering department, focusing on Artificial Intelligence and Data Science from the 2023–24 academic session. The programme is offered as a full four-year BTech under the CSE department framework. Admissions are through JEE Main and JoSAA counselling.

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BTech — Data Science: NIT Tiruchirappalli

NIT Trichy, which ranked 9th in NIRF engineering rankings 2025 and is consistently the top-ranked NIT in India, added BTech in Data Science as a new programme from the 2025–26 academic session. The Data Science programme is a separate four-year degree. Admissions are through JEE Main and JoSAA.

BTech — CSE (Artificial Intelligence): NIT Silchar

NIT Silchar has introduced a BTech in Computer Science and Engineering with Artificial Intelligence as a distinct programme with its own JoSAA programme code, separate from the regular CSE programme that the institute has long offered. The programme entered the JoSAA seat matrix in 2023 with an intake of approximately 30 seats.