JEE Main Session Two 2026: Registration to begin from Feb 1 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing will start the registration for JEE Mains Session Two on February 1. In a post on mircoblogging site, X, the Agency announced the update. JEE Mains 2026 is being held in two sessions – first in January and the second in April. Candidates seeking admission to BTech, BArch, and BPlanning programmes must complete their applications through the official portal by February 25. Candidates can submit their applications through the official NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The JEE Main aspirants who have applied and paid the examination fee for the January session and wish to appear for the JEE Main 2026 session 2 have to log in with their previous application number and password. These students will now have to opt for the following:
i. Course (paper)
ii. Medium of the question paper
iii. State code of eligibility
iv. Examination cities as per the available options.
v. Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12).
vi. Fee payment
Eligibility criteria state that candidates who passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination in 2024 or 2025, as well as those appearing in 2026, are eligible to apply. There is no age restriction for appearing in JEE Main 2026 Session 2.
According to the official schedule, the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 examination will be conducted from April 2 to April 9, 2026. Admit cards are expected to be released three to four days prior to the exam dates.
The aspirants are not allowed to fill more than one JEE Main application form. If in case they do so, than one JEE 2026 application number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that candidate, NTA said.
Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 answer key and response sheet for approximately 13 lakh candidates on February 4. Aspirants can download both documents from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
NTA conducts JEE Main paper 1 for admission to engineering programmes (BE/BTech) at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs), and institutions and universities funded and recognised by participating state governments. Those who qualify JEE Main, they appear for JEE Advanced. JEE Main paper 2 is conducted for admission to BArch and BPlanning courses in the country.
