JEE Main Session Two 2026: Registration to begin from Feb 1 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Candidates can submit their applications through the official NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.(Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ representative)

The National Testing will start the registration for JEE Mains Session Two on February 1. In a post on mircoblogging site, X, the Agency announced the update. JEE Mains 2026 is being held in two sessions – first in January and the second in April. Candidates seeking admission to BTech, BArch, and BPlanning programmes must complete their applications through the official portal by February 25. Candidates can submit their applications through the official NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main aspirants who have applied and paid the examination fee for the January session and wish to appear for the JEE Main 2026 session 2 have to log in with their previous application number and password. These students will now have to opt for the following: