JEE Main Session 4 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared soon, final answer key out

JEE Main Session 4 Result Updates: The National Testing Agency will soon announce the result for JEE Main (May) 2021 session. The JEE Main 2021 session 4 was successfully conducted on August 26, 27, 31, September 1 and 2. Candidates who have applied to appear for JEE Main Session 4 can check the results through the websites – nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The agency released the final answer key for JEE Main 2021 on September 8. The experts predict that due to the overall difficulty level, the cut-off for JEE Main will be above 90 per cent. The cut-off is being prepared considering various factors that affect the exam — the total number of aspirants who appeared, the number of available seats, the difficulty level of the exam, previous year cut-off trends.

To check the result, candidates need to click on the ‘JEE Main result 2021’ link on the official websites. A new page will open. Enter your roll number and other details. Download your JEE Main result, take a printout for further reference.

The best of the NTA scores will be considered for ranking purposes for candidates who have appeared in more than one session. JEE Main qualifying cut-off will also be released along with the result. The top 2,50,000 qualifying candidates as per the JEE Main result shall be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021. JEE Advanced scheduled to be conducted on October 3 is the entrance test for admission into the BTech and UG engineering programmes in the 23 IITs.