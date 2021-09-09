scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 09, 2021
Must Read
Live now

JEE Main Session 4 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared soon, final answer key out

JEE Main Session 3 Result LIVE Updates: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results through the websites– nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: September 9, 2021 10:09:00 am
jee main may exam date, jee main, nta jee may news,JEE Main result LIVE Updates: The candidates can check the results through the websites – nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.   File photo.

JEE Main Session 4 Result Updates: The National Testing Agency will soon announce the result for JEE Main (May) 2021 session. The JEE Main 2021 session 4 was successfully conducted on August 26, 27, 31, September 1 and 2. Candidates who have applied to appear for JEE Main Session 4 can check the results through the websites – nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Read |JEE Main 2021 result: Know your score/rank

The agency released the final answer key for JEE Main 2021 on September 8. The experts predict that due to the overall difficulty level, the cut-off for JEE Main will be above 90 per cent. The cut-off is being prepared considering various factors that affect the exam — the total number of aspirants who appeared, the number of available seats, the difficulty level of the exam, previous year cut-off trends.

To check the result, candidates need to click on the ‘JEE Main result 2021’ link on the official websites. A new page will open. Enter your roll number and other details. Download your JEE Main result, take a printout for further reference.

The best of the NTA scores will be considered for ranking purposes for candidates who have appeared in more than one session. JEE Main qualifying cut-off will also be released along with the result. The top 2,50,000 qualifying candidates as per the JEE Main result shall be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021. JEE Advanced scheduled to be conducted on October 3 is the entrance test for admission into the BTech and UG engineering programmes in the 23 IITs.

Live Blog

JEE Main Session 4 Result LIVE Updates: Check result at jeemain.nta.nic.in

09:55 (IST)09 Sep 2021
JEE Main Session 4 result to be out soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2021 result soon on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Going by the past trend, the final answer key and the result are declared on the same day.

With the answer key of JEE Main 2021, the candidates’ response sheets will also be released. Candidates can match their response sheet and the final JEE Main answer key to calculate their probable scores in the exam.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd