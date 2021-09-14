JEE Main Session 4 result 2021 Live updates: Result soon, here’s how to check score

The top 2,50,000 qualifying candidates as per the JEE Main result shall be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

JEE Main Session 4 Result Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the JEE Main Session 4 (May) results 2021. Once declared, the candidates who have appeared for JEE Main Session 4 can check the results through the websites – nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main result was expected to be announced on September 10 but was delayed. No clarification was issued by the NTA however, the JEE Advanced 2021 registration process was pushed ahead due to a delay in the JEE Main results, the official website read.

The delay in JEE Main result is speculated to be a result of alleged JEE Main exam rigging. CBI on September 3 had arrested seven people in connection with a case of alleged rigging of (JEE) (Mains) examination this year. The CBI probe has found that the accused scouted for students willing to appear for the exams fraudulently. by paying between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 15 lakh.

The best of the NTA scores will be considered for ranking purposes for candidates who have appeared in more than one session. JEE Main qualifying cut-off will also be released along with the result. The top 2,50,000 qualifying candidates as per the JEE Main result shall be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021. JEE Advanced scheduled to be conducted on October 3 is the entrance test for admission into the BTech and UG engineering programmes in the 23 IITs.