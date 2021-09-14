JEE Main Session 4 result 2021 Live updates: Result soon, here’s how to check score

JEE Main Session 4 Result Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the JEE Main Session 4 (May) results 2021. Once declared, the candidates who have appeared for JEE Main Session 4 can check the results through the websites – nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The JEE Main result was expected to be announced on September 10 but was delayed. No clarification was issued by the NTA however, the JEE Advanced 2021 registration process was pushed ahead due to a delay in the JEE Main results, the official website read.
The delay in JEE Main result is speculated to be a result of alleged JEE Main exam rigging. CBI on September 3 had arrested seven people in connection with a case of alleged rigging of (JEE) (Mains) examination this year. The CBI probe has found that the accused scouted for students willing to appear for the exams fraudulently. by paying between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 15 lakh.
The best of the NTA scores will be considered for ranking purposes for candidates who have appeared in more than one session. JEE Main qualifying cut-off will also be released along with the result. The top 2,50,000 qualifying candidates as per the JEE Main result shall be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021. JEE Advanced scheduled to be conducted on October 3 is the entrance test for admission into the BTech and UG engineering programmes in the 23 IITs.
In case two or more candidates obtain the same score in paper 1 for B.Tech/ B.E, the NTA specified guidelines for inter-se merit will be applied where candidates with higher marks in maths, physics, chemistry and less negative responses will be considered for a higher ranking in the order specified. For B.Arch/ B.Plan, candidates with a higher score in maths followed by an aptitude test, drawing, less negative responses will be considered for a higher ranking.
Due to delay in publication in JEE (Main) 2021 results, the already announced date of registration for JEE (Advanced) 2021 has been postponed. As per the notice, now the registration process for JEE (Advanced) 2021 will begin on September 13 and the last date to register will be September 19. Read more
To check the result, visit the official website. On the homepage, click on the ‘JEE Main result 2021’ link. A new page will open. Enter your roll number and other details. Download your JEE Main result, take a print out for further reference
Candidates who will qualify the exam by meeting the required cut-off will become eligible to appear for JEE Advanced and for admission into NITs, IITs, and CFTIs. JEE Advanced will be conducted on October 3.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras emerged as the country’s top engineering institute in the sixth edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced. Check list here.
In 2021, the number of attempts was increased to a total of four. Earlier, students could appear for the engineering entrance test only twice. Students can now appear in JEE Main four times. Those who make it to the top 2.5 lakh of the JEE Main list will be shortlisted to appear for JEE Advanced 2021.
the exam will be held on October 3. Candidates can check the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced registration process was deferred due to the delay in JEE Main result. New dates have not been notified yet.
