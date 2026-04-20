JEE Main Session 2 Results Out: 26 students secure 100 percentile

JEE Main Session 2 Results 2026 Declared: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 20 announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026. This year, 26 students have got 100 percentile. All India Rank (AIR)

Candidates can now access and download their JEE Main result scorecard through the official portal – jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. To check their result, the candidates will be required to log in to the website using their application number and respective date of birth.

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Earlier before the announcement of results, the NTA released the final answer keys for paper 1. As many as two questions are dropped from the final answer key. The two questions that have been dropped are: ‘695278261’ and ‘6952781086’. These questions are from the physics section. Both questions are from the April 4 morning shift. While one is from centres within India, the other is from centres outside India. For the two questions dropped, full marks for those questions will be awarded to all candidates who had appeared for that particular shift.