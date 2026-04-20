JEE Main Session 2 Results Out: 26 students secure 100 percentile

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 on April 20, 2026. Eligible candidates can access their results through the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiApr 20, 2026 08:20 PM IST
NTA has released the result scorecards for JEE Mains 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.inNTA has released the result scorecards for JEE Mains 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

JEE Main Session 2 Results 2026 Declared: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 20 announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026. This year, 26 students have got 100 percentile. All India Rank (AIR)

Candidates can now access and download their JEE Main result scorecard through the official portal – jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. To check their result, the candidates will be required to log in to the website using their application number and respective date of birth.

JEE Main 2026 Results LIVE | Check latest updates

Earlier before the announcement of results, the NTA released the final answer keys for paper 1. As many as two questions are dropped from the final answer key. The two questions that have been dropped are: ‘695278261’ and ‘6952781086’. These questions are from the physics section. Both questions are from the April 4 morning shift. While one is from centres within India, the other is from centres outside India. For the two questions dropped, full marks for those questions will be awarded to all candidates who had appeared for that particular shift.

JEE Main Results 2026 (Out): Fake vs real websites to check and download scorecards

The provisional answer key for JEE Main session 2 was released on April 11, 2026. Candidates were given time till April 13 to raise objections against them.

JEE Mains 2026: Complete list of toppers

Narendrababu Gari Mahith Andhra Pradesh
Thunga Durga Suprabhath Andhra Pradesh
Arnav Gandhi Haryana
Shubham Kumar Bihar
Aditya Gupta Delhi (Nct)
Thammina Girish Tamil Nadu
Kabeer Chhillar Rajasthan
Chiranjib Kar Rajasthan
Bhavesh Patra Odisha
Anay Jain Haryana
Atharva Panjabi Delhi (Nct)
Arnav Gautam Rajasthan
Doranala Bhavitesh Reddy Telangana
Pasala Mohith Andhra Pradesh
Madhav Viradiya Maharashtra
Purohit Nimay Gujarat
Sai Rithvik Reddy Venkatreddy Valla Telangana
Vivan Sharad Mahiswari Telangana
Bijjam Venkata Chandra Sekhar Reddy Andhra Pradesh
Yashwardhan Rajasthan
Rishi Premnath Telangana

In addition to the earlier 12 names from Session 1 of JEE Mains (January) 2026 session, the current list features these new candidates scoring 100-percentile.

  • Aarush Singhal
  • Jonnala Roshan Manideep Reddy
  • Mantha Shiva Kamesh
  • Siddharth Shrikant Athaley
  • Thunga Durga Suprabhath
  • Arnav Gandhi
  • Aditya Gupta
  • Thammina Girish
  • Atharva Panjabi
  • Doranala Bhavitesh Reddy
  • Sai Rithvik Reddy Venkatreddy Valla
  • Bijjam Venkata Chandra Sekhar Reddy
  • Yashwardhan
  • Rishi Premnath

The JEE Main session 2 exam was held with around 11.23 lakh candidates participating for seats in various engineering, agriculture, and programme planning. The NTA uses a normalisation process to change raw marks into a uniform NTA score or percentile between 100 to 0, making sure there is fairness across all the shifts and exam papers. The JEE Main is a gateway for admission to BTech, BArch and BPlanning programs at institutions like IITs, NITs, IIITs, and Government-funded Technology Institutes (GFTIs).

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 20: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments