JEE Main Session 2 Results Out: 26 students secure 100 percentile

JEE Main Session 2 Results 2026 Declared: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 20 announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026. This year, 26 students have got 100 percentile. All India Rank (AIR)
Candidates can now access and download their JEE Main result scorecard through the official portal – jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. To check their result, the candidates will be required to log in to the website using their application number and respective date of birth.
JEE Main 2026 Results LIVE | Check latest updates
Earlier before the announcement of results, the NTA released the final answer keys for paper 1. As many as two questions are dropped from the final answer key. The two questions that have been dropped are: ‘695278261’ and ‘6952781086’. These questions are from the physics section. Both questions are from the April 4 morning shift. While one is from centres within India, the other is from centres outside India. For the two questions dropped, full marks for those questions will be awarded to all candidates who had appeared for that particular shift.
JEE Main Results 2026 (Out): Fake vs real websites to check and download scorecards
The provisional answer key for JEE Main session 2 was released on April 11, 2026. Candidates were given time till April 13 to raise objections against them.
|Narendrababu Gari Mahith
|Andhra Pradesh
|Thunga Durga Suprabhath
|Andhra Pradesh
|Arnav Gandhi
|Haryana
|Shubham Kumar
|Bihar
|Aditya Gupta
|Delhi (Nct)
|Thammina Girish
|Tamil Nadu
|Kabeer Chhillar
|Rajasthan
|Chiranjib Kar
|Rajasthan
|Bhavesh Patra
|Odisha
|Anay Jain
|Haryana
|Atharva Panjabi
|Delhi (Nct)
|Arnav Gautam
|Rajasthan
|Doranala Bhavitesh Reddy
|Telangana
|Pasala Mohith
|Andhra Pradesh
|Madhav Viradiya
|Maharashtra
|Purohit Nimay
|Gujarat
|Sai Rithvik Reddy Venkatreddy Valla
|Telangana
|Vivan Sharad Mahiswari
|Telangana
|Bijjam Venkata Chandra Sekhar Reddy
|Andhra Pradesh
|Yashwardhan
|Rajasthan
|Rishi Premnath
|Telangana
In addition to the earlier 12 names from Session 1 of JEE Mains (January) 2026 session, the current list features these new candidates scoring 100-percentile.
The JEE Main session 2 exam was held with around 11.23 lakh candidates participating for seats in various engineering, agriculture, and programme planning. The NTA uses a normalisation process to change raw marks into a uniform NTA score or percentile between 100 to 0, making sure there is fairness across all the shifts and exam papers. The JEE Main is a gateway for admission to BTech, BArch and BPlanning programs at institutions like IITs, NITs, IIITs, and Government-funded Technology Institutes (GFTIs).