JEE Main Session 2 results soon: What happens when candidates score equal NTA scores

JEE Main April 2026 Results Tie-Breaking Rule: The JEE Main 2026 results will be announced today, April 20. Once declared, candidates will be able to access and download their scorecards from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2026 scorecards will carry key details including the candidate’s name, roll number, application number, paper appeared for, session, subject-wise NTA percentile scores, total NTA score, All India Rank (AIR), category rank (where applicable), and qualifying status for JEE Advanced 2026, along with other official information released by the National Testing Agency.

With multiple candidates often securing identical NTA scores, the tie-breaking policy becomes a decisive factor in rank allocation, which ultimately affects eligibility for counselling stages.

Here is a paper-wise explanation of the exam structure and how ties are resolved:

Paper 1 (BE/BTech): Exam pattern and tie-breaking rules

Paper 1 is conducted in Computer-Based Test mode and includes three subjects like Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Each subject is divided into Section A, which consists of 20 multiple-choice questions, and Section B, which includes five numerical value-based questions. In total, the paper has 75 questions carrying 300 marks.

Negative marking is applicable in both sections, and for numerical questions, answers must be entered as integers rounded to the nearest whole number using the on-screen keypad.

What is the tie-breaking criteria?

In Paper 1, if two or more candidates obtain the same total NTA score, the tie is resolved through a sequential comparison of their subject-wise performance. The candidate with a higher NTA score in Mathematics is given preference first.

If the tie remains, the NTA scores in Physics and then Chemistry are compared in that order. If candidates are still indistinguishable based on subject scores, the process shifts to evaluating accuracy levels. Here, the candidate with a lower proportion of incorrect answers relative to correct attempts across all subjects is ranked higher.

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If needed, this comparison is then applied individually to Mathematics, followed by Physics and Chemistry. In the rare event that the tie persists even after all these criteria are exhausted, both candidates are assigned the same rank.

Paper 2A (BArch): Exam pattern and tie-breaking rules

Paper 2A, meant for BArch aspirants, is conducted in a combination of modes. Mathematics and aptitude test are held in computer-based mode, while the drawing test is conducted offline on an A4 sheet. The Mathematics section includes 20 MCQs in section A and five numerical value-based questions in Section B. The aptitude test consists of 50 MCQs, and the drawing test includes two questions. The total marks for the paper are 400, with negative marking applicable to the Mathematics and Aptitude sections.

What is the tie-breaking criteria?

For Paper 2A, the tie-breaking process begins by comparing candidates’ NTA scores in Mathematics. If candidates remain tied, their aptitude test scores are considered next, followed by their performance in the drawing test. Should the tie still not be resolved, the focus again shifts to accuracy, where the candidate with a lower proportion of incorrect answers relative to correct answers across all sections is ranked higher.

If required, this comparison is narrowed down to Mathematics and then to the aptitude test. If all these criteria fail to break the tie, the candidates are ultimately assigned the same rank.

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Paper 2B (BPlanning): Exam pattern and tie-breaking rules

Paper 2B is conducted entirely in computer-based mode for BPlanning aspirants. It comprises three parts – Mathematics, aptitude test, and Planning-based questions. Mathematics includes 20 MCQs in section A and five numerical questions in section B, while the aptitude test has 50 MCQs and the Planning section includes 25 questions.

The paper carries a total of 400 marks, and negative marking is applicable across sections, with numerical answers to be entered as integers.

What is the tie-breaking criteria?

In Paper 2B, candidates with identical total NTA scores are first differentiated based on their Mathematics scores. If the tie continues, their Aptitude Test scores are compared, followed by scores in the Planning-based section. When subject-wise scores do not resolve the tie, the evaluation shifts to accuracy levels, where preference is given to the candidate with a lower proportion of incorrect answers compared to correct ones across the entire paper.

Similar to the earlier papers, if the tie remains unresolved even after all these steps, the candidates are assigned the same rank.