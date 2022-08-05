scorecardresearch
JEE Main Result 2022: When and where to check session 2 scores

JEE Main result 2022: The result is expected to release on August 5 or 6. Once declared, candidates can download their scorecards at the official website -  jeemain.nta.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
August 5, 2022 1:02:08 pm
JEE Main result 2022: To check result online, candidates have to visit the website -  jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the JEE Main 2022 result for Session 2. A senior NTA official informed The Indian Express that the JEE Main session 2 result will likely be announced either on August 5 or August 6. Once declared, candidates can download their scorecards at the official website –  jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA had recently released the JEE Main session 2 provisional answer key along with response sheet and question paper. The last date to raise objections is today; August 5. Based on the representations received, the final answer key and result will be prepared. 

This year, the JEE Main exam was conducted in two sessions. ​​The first session was held from June 23 to 29 and the result was announced on July 12. The second session was conducted between July 25 and July 30. 

JEE Main result 2022: When and where to check 

To check results online, candidates have to visit the website –  jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the JEE Main Session 2 result link. Enter login credentials and click on submit. Your JEE Main score card will appear on the screen.

Meet the JEE Main toppers: Girl topper | Gujarat | West Bengal  | Maharashtra  | Uttarakhand  | Punjab  |  Rajasthan | Tripura | Bihar | Karnataka

Top 2 lakh rank holders will be eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced exam. The application process for Indian students will begin on August 7. JEE Advanced 2022 will be conducted on August 28 and the admit card will be released on August 23. This year, the exam will be administered by IIT-Bombay. 

