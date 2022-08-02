JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 Date and Time released: Score to be released by August 5-6; check details

August 2, 2022 1:10:35 pm
JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 Date and Time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely announce the JEE Main 2022 result on August 5 or August 6, a senior official from the NTA informed The Indian Express. Once released, candidates who appeared for the JEE Main session 2 exam will be able to check their score at the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.
“We are trying our best to release results by either August 5 or by August 6,” a senior NTA official told The Indian Express.
JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main website — jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the JEE Main result 2022 link, available on the home page.
Step 3: Enter application number and date of birth/password.
Step 4: Click on submit, and your JEE Main session 2 result will be displayed on the screen.
This year, the JEE Main exam was divided into two sessions and the first session was held from June 23 to 29. The second session of the exam was earlier scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 30, but it was later announced that the JEE Main exams have been deferred and will now be held from July 25. This was done as the NTA needed “some buffer between two exams for adequate preparation. CUET ends on July 20 and it would have been difficult to start another exam the next day. Hence, JEE (Main) will now start from July 24,” a senior official had told The Indian Express.
The result for JEE Main session 1 exams was declared in the early hours of July 12. This year, a total of 14 candidates scored a perfect 300/300 score and Sneha Pareek became the only female topper among them. Now, the results for session 2 are expected in the first week of August.
JEE Main is a common entrance exam for engineering courses, which had started in 2022 and is hosted by NTA in 13 languages now — English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Urdu, and Telugu. However, candidates should remember that if they choose the regional language, their exam centre will be from that state itself then. English, Urdu and Hindi were available in all centres across the country.
