JEE Main April 2026 Result FAQs: Release date, rank vs score, official portals and more

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 on April 20. According to the examination authority, the scorecard link for Paper 1 will activated by April 20 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once released, candidates can check their results by logging in using their personal credentials such as – application number, password. The JEE Main Session 2 exam was held from April 2 to 8. On April 11, the provisional answer key was released, and students were given an option to raise objections.

JEE Main Rank Predictor 2026: Check here

With the results set to be announced soon, here are some key frequently asked questions students need to know before the announcement.

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026: When will it be declared?

The NTA JEE Main Session 2 result link is set to be active on April 20, 2026. The final results for Paper 2 (B.Arch/B.Planning) are anticipated in the first week of May 2026. The time at which results will be announced is not announced by the Agency.

What is the official website for JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026?

Candidates can check the JEE Main 2026 result by logging in to the official website using their application number and password, or date of birth at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, results can also be accessed from nta.ac.in.

What login details are required to check JEE Main Session 2 Result?

To access their JEE Main April results 2026, candidates must log in using their application number and password. Keep both ready before the result is declared. There is no option to check the result using only a roll number.

JEE Main Session 2 Scorecard: Step-by-step guide to download

JEE Main April 2026 candidates can follow the below given steps to check their results online:

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘View JEE Main 2026 Result’ link

Step 3: Enter your application number and password or date of birth

Step 4: Click Submit to view your result

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Step 5: Download and save the scorecard, it will be required for all subsequent admission processes

What details will the JEE Main 2026 scorecard contain?

The result of Session 2 will include NTA scores subject-wise, overall NTA score, percentile, and category-wise ranks. Candidates will also get details regarding their eligibility for JEE Advanced 2026 via their scorecards. Check all personal and academic details carefully on the downloaded scorecard.

If I appeared in both JEE Sessions 1 and 2, which score will be considered for final rank?

NTA takes the best of your two session percentiles. These best scores are then arranged in descending order to create the Common Rank List (CRL) and category-wise merit lists.

What is the All India Rank (AIR) in JEE Main results, how is it calculated?

The scorecard will show percentile, AIR, category rank, and eligibility for JEE Advanced. NTA normalises scores across sessions and shifts for fairness.

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How is JEE Main 2026 percentile different from JEE Mains 2026 marks?

The percentile reflects the percentage of candidates that a student has outperformed in their session and is calculated relative to overall performance and session difficulty. Because difficulty varies across shifts, the same raw marks can translate to different percentiles. This is why NTA uses normalisation rather than publishing a raw marks ranking.

How many candidates qualify for JEE Advanced after JEE Main?

Candidates who will be placed among the top 2.5 lakh JEE Main rank holders will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2026.

When does JEE Advanced 2026 registration begin?

JEE Advanced 2026 registration begins on April 23, 2026, at jeeadv.ac.in for Indian nationals. Eligible candidates — those in the top 2.5 lakh of JEE Main 2026 — can log in with their JEE Main roll number to register. The last date to register is May 2, 2026, and the JEE Advanced 2026 exam date is May 17, 2026