JEE Main session 2 admit cards on July 21, exam city intimation slip soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue admit cards for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2022 on July 21. The JEE Main second session will be held from July 25 onwards. The candidates will soon be able to download their admit cards at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Prior to the release of admit cards, the NTA will post information slips on its website, where applicants can review information regarding the city assigned to them for the exam. Candidates can download JEE Main admit cards using their application number and birth date.
JEE Main session 2 admit card: How to download
Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in now.
Subscriber Only Stories
Step 2: For the JEE Main session 2 admit card, click on the website.
Step 3: Use your application number and birth date to log in.
Step 4: Download and submit admissions forms.
The multiple choice questions (MCQs) portion of the engineering entrance exam will be administered online using a computer (CBT). The sections for the JEE Main 2022 exam will be Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.
Meanwhile, the JEE Main 2022 session one results were released on July 10, and 14 applicants received a perfect score. For the first exam session, a total of 8.72 lakh (8,72,432) students enrolled.
