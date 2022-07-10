JEE Main Session 1 Result today: What after June session result?

JEE Main Session 1 Result: The National testing Agency (NTA) will soon declare the JEE Main 2022 session 1 result. Once declared, students can check the JEE Main result 2022 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download the result of JEE Main 2022, aspirants have to use their application number and date of birth/password.

The JEE Main 2022 session 1 result includes many details such as candidate’s name, subject-wise score, total score, percentile etc. Note that the All India Rank (AIR) will be allotted along with the declaration of JEE Main result 2022 session 2.

JEE Main session 1 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main result 2022 June link, available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter application number and date of birth/password

Step 4: Click on submit, and your JEE Main session 1 result will be displayed on the screen.

What after JEE Main June session result?

With the declaration of JEE Main result 2022, the authorities have concluded the session 1 exam process. The scores obtained in this session 1 of JEE Main 2022 will be compared with the session 2 exam (if appeared) while preparing the rank list.

Next, the NTA will release the exam city intimation slip for all the JEE Main session 2 registered candidates. The JEE Main admit card 2022 will be released later at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2022 registration session 1 was open in online mode till July 9.