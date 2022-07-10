JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022: How to download score card

JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the JEE Main 2022 result at the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for JEE Main session 1 exam from June 23 to 29 will be able to access the result in online mode only. It is suggested to keep the admit card handy in order to check scores obtained in the exam.

Candidates will need their login details such as application number and date of birth or password to check their session 1 result.

JEE Main session 1 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main result 2022 June link, available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter application number and date of birth/password

Step 4: Click on submit, and your JEE Main session 1 result will be displayed on the screen.

Once the JEE Main session 1 result 2022 will appear on the screen, candidates are advised to download the result and keep it saved until the admission.

Earlier, the NTA released the provisional answer key on July 2 and the final answer keys were issued on July 6. The session 2 registration was concluded on July 9. The NTA will soon issue the admit card for the session 2 exam in the third week of July.