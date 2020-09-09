JEE Main results soon, thanks for making it a success: Pokhriyal

JEE Main concluded on September 6 and results are expected on September 11 (Representational image)

The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter to announce that the results process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 has begun and the same will be declared soon. He also thanked parents, students, and state governments for their contribution in making the exams a success.

He also wrote on Twitter, “My sincere thanks to all State Governments and their officials, NTA city coordinators, invigilators, and the entire community of examination functionaries for their overwhelming support to make these exams a success,” he added.

My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in #JEEMain exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon. @PIB_India @MIB_India @EduMinOfIndia @DDNewslive — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 9, 2020

The exams scheduled to be held in April were held from September 1 to 6 after being postponed twice. Over 8.58 lakh students had applied to appear for the exam. The answer key for JEE Main has been released and candidates can raise objections till September 10. The results are expected to be out by 10. While the official dates are not out yet, the JEE Advanced applications begin from September 12 and only those who appear in the top 2.5 lakh ranks of JEE Main are allowed to apply for JEE advanced. IIT-JEE Advanced which is the entrance gateway for admission to IITs.

Along with the result now, a merit list or rank list will also be released. While the exam is held twice a year, the two sessions are clubbed and a combined rank list is released only once a year. This will be one of the fastest results declared by NTA.

