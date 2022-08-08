JEE Main results: Overall performance of Pune students dips slightly in Session 2

Most tutorial centres in Pune were reportedly disappointed with the results of the JEE Main Session 2 declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) Monday. Many blamed the pandemic and online coaching for the overall drop in success rate.

Durgesh Mangeshkar, the director of IIT Prakashan, said the success ratio of JEE coaching institutes across the country has declined this year as compared to previous years. “It is principally because this was the first batch that underwent online coaching. When offline classes started, we saw that the students, who were scoring exceptionally well in tests they gave from home, were doing miserably. Later, we found out that they used to switch off cameras and cheat since there was no control during the online teaching mode. It was difficult to make up for lost time in physical classes. Most coaching classes may not admit it for commercial reasons but overall success rate has dropped,” he said.

At his institute, 342 of 623 students qualified for JEE Advanced with a 55 per cent success ratio.

Most institutes said the number of students that appeared for JEE Main Session 2 was fewer than Session 1 or the scores would have been better.

From Prime Academy, 110 of approximately 150 students have qualified for JEE Advanced. Founder Lalit Kumar said the percentile in second JEE Main was relatively more challenging as 30 per cent fewer students appeared for JEE Main 2.

“A significant chunk of these dropouts were low percentile students. For example, if 1,000 students appeared for the first phase of JEE Main, then a student with 100 rank would have got 90 percentile. But in the second Main, about 300 students didn’t appear, of which just 10 were high percentile students. Effectively, the same student would have earned 87 percentile as he is 90th among 700 students,” he said.

Bakliwal Tutorials, which claimed to have Pune rank 1 holder Amogh Bhagwat (All India Rank 98), said nine students scored within AIR 1000 and 41 students scored more than 99.5 percentile.

“Most of our top students including Pune topper Amogh Bhagwat did not write JEE Main 2 as they decided to focus on JEE Advanced after doing well in JEE Main 1. If they would have written JEE Main 2, they would have gotten even better ranks. Kudos to this entire batch who prepared online almost completely for the past two years and yet did so well,” said Bakliwal Tutorials director Vaibhav Bakliwal.

Meanwhile, experts said in order to perform well in the upcoming JEE Advanced examination, students should focus on their strong topics rather than trying everything. “It is a low-scoring exam with more complex problems, and even a score of as low as 40 per cent can fetch a seat in the most premium IITs,” said Kumar.