scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

JEE Main results: Overall performance of Pune students dips slightly in Session 2

Durgesh Mangeshkar, the director of IIT Prakashan, said the success ratio of JEE coaching institutes across the country has declined this year as compared to previous years.

Written by Alifiya Khan | Pune |
August 8, 2022 10:04:27 pm
At his institute, 342 of 623 students qualified for JEE Advanced with a 55 per cent success ratio. (Representational)

Most tutorial centres in Pune were reportedly disappointed with the results of the JEE Main Session 2 declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) Monday. Many blamed the pandemic and online coaching for the overall drop in success rate.

Durgesh Mangeshkar, the director of IIT Prakashan, said the success ratio of JEE coaching institutes across the country has declined this year as compared to previous years. “It is principally because this was the first batch that underwent online coaching. When offline classes started, we saw that the students, who were scoring exceptionally well in tests they gave from home, were doing miserably. Later, we found out that they used to switch off cameras and cheat since there was no control during the online teaching mode. It was difficult to make up for lost time in physical classes. Most coaching classes may not admit it for commercial reasons but overall success rate has dropped,” he said.

At his institute, 342 of 623 students qualified for JEE Advanced with a 55 per cent success ratio.

Most institutes said the number of students that appeared for JEE Main Session 2 was fewer than Session 1 or the scores would have been better.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...Premium
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watchesPremium
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumpsPremium
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumps

From Prime Academy, 110 of approximately 150 students have qualified for JEE Advanced. Founder Lalit Kumar said the percentile in second JEE Main was relatively more challenging as 30 per cent fewer students appeared for JEE Main 2.

“A significant chunk of these dropouts were low percentile students. For example, if 1,000 students appeared for the first phase of JEE Main, then a student with 100 rank would have got 90 percentile. But in the second Main, about 300 students didn’t appear, of which just 10 were high percentile students. Effectively, the same student would have earned 87 percentile as he is 90th among 700 students,” he said.

Bakliwal Tutorials, which claimed to have Pune rank 1 holder Amogh Bhagwat (All India Rank 98), said nine students scored within AIR 1000 and 41 students scored more than 99.5 percentile.

“Most of our top students including Pune topper Amogh Bhagwat did not write JEE Main 2 as they decided to focus on JEE Advanced after doing well in JEE Main 1. If they would have written JEE Main 2, they would have gotten even better ranks. Kudos to this entire batch who prepared online almost completely for the past two years and yet did so well,” said Bakliwal Tutorials director Vaibhav Bakliwal.

Meanwhile, experts said in order to perform well in the upcoming JEE Advanced examination, students should focus on their strong topics rather than trying everything. “It is a low-scoring exam with more complex problems, and even a score of as low as 40 per cent can fetch a seat in the most premium IITs,” said Kumar.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 10:04:27 pm

Most Popular

1

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

2

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

3

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

4

Nitish Kumar 'reaches out' to Congress, RJD and JD(U) rally MLAs

5

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

Featured Stories

Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
What is an IMEI number, how can police use it in cases of mobile phone th...
What is an IMEI number, how can police use it in cases of mobile phone th...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down
Omaxe row

At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Asia Cup 2022: Kohli, KL Rahul return; Bumrah unavailable for selection

Asia Cup 2022: Kohli, KL Rahul return; Bumrah unavailable for selection

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Premium
Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement