JEE Main Results: Karnataka’s Vishnu Sai Teja retains state topper title in Session 2

Teja, who appeared in the second session hoping to improve his score, matched his earlier performance with a 99.99 percentile, securing an All-India Rank of 28.

Bengaluru student Vishnu Sai Teja has once again emerged as Karnataka’s top performer in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains, retaining his position in Session 2 after having topped the state in Session 1 earlier this year.

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the Session 2 results on Monday. Teja, who appeared in the second session hoping to improve his score, matched his earlier performance with a 99.99 percentile, securing an All-India Rank of 28.

A student of Narayana Co College in Kasavanahalli, Bengaluru, he now has his sights firmly set on JEE Advanced, scheduled for May 17, with the goal of securing admission to a top IIT for Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence.