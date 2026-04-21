JEE Main Results: Karnataka’s Vishnu Sai Teja retains state topper title in Session 2

Bengaluru student Vishnu Sai Teja has once again emerged as Karnataka’s top performer in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains, retaining his position in Session 2 after having topped the state in Session 1 earlier this year.
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the Session 2 results on Monday. Teja, who appeared in the second session hoping to improve his score, matched his earlier performance with a 99.99 percentile, securing an All-India Rank of 28.
A student of Narayana Co College in Kasavanahalli, Bengaluru, he now has his sights firmly set on JEE Advanced, scheduled for May 17, with the goal of securing admission to a top IIT for Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence.
“I would like to dedicate my results to my father, a global engineering leader at an MNC, and my mother,” said an elated Teja to the media.
Adarsh Kumar Behera also scored 99.99 percentile, emerging as the state topper in the SC category. However, no student from Karnataka secured a perfect 100 percentile in Session 2.
Nationally, 26 students achieved 100 percentile in the session. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana led with five perfect scorers each, followed by Delhi with three, and Haryana and Maharashtra with two each.
Session 2 was conducted between April 2 and 8 across 584 centres in 319 cities nationwide and 15 cities abroad, in 13 languages including Kannada, as a computer-based test. Session 1 had been held in January.
Of the 11,10,904 candidates registered for Session 2, 10,34,330 appeared for the examination.
Candidates who have cleared JEE Mains are now eligible to appear for JEE Advanced on May 17, which serves as the gateway to admissions at the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology across the country.