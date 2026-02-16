JEE Main 2026 Topper: Meet Arnav Gautam, 100 percentile scorer from Rajasthan

Arnav aims for the Computer Science branch in IIT Bombay and is looking forrward for scoring a top rank in JEE Advanced 2026. (Image: Allen Institute)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results on Monday. Twelve students have scored a 100 percentile this time. Among them, one Arnav Gautam from Rajasthan aced the examination in his maiden attempt.

Though both his parents were from a humanities background, Gautam said, he decided that he would become an engineer early on in his school life.

His mother told Indianexpress.com, “Arnav was always intelligent and very sincere in his studies. He has a tight schedule. He is also independent when it comes to studying. Arnav studied from Allen and relied on coaching notes completely.”