Before JEE Main results 2026 are announced, check your expected rank with this predictor

JEE Main Results 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release its JEE Main January session results by February 16. Earlier, the JEE Main 2026 results were scheduled to be announced on February 12. JEE Main Results can be checked on the official website–jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates will be able to download their scorecards using their application number and either their password or date of birth. For more updates on JEE Main final answer key, result, April application process, and top colleges, click here.
JEE Main Results 2026 Live Updates
The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination was conducted between January 21 and January 29 in computer-based mode. The exam was held in two shifts each day — the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Before NTA releases the JEE Main results, students can check their Main 2026 rank through education.indianexpress.com. Using the JEE Main rank predictor tool, students can predict their JEE Main rank based on the marks obtained by candidates in the examination. To check their JEE Rank, students can click here. Here are the steps JEE aspirants can use to check and predict their rank:
Step 1: Visit the official website of education.indianexpress.com or education.indianexpress.com/engineering-exam/jee-main-exam-rank-predictor
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the JEE Rank predictor, or you can directly click on the link mentioned above.
Step 3: Once selected, you will be able to see a dialog box, where candidates will need to enter the inputs asked for, like name, phone number, email id, admission year, scores and the state in which you belong.
Step 4: Select the rank prediction option, and you will be able to see the probable rank you might likely achieve when JEE Main results are out.
More than 13 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, competing for seats in various engineering, architecture, and planning programmes. The NTA uses a normalisation process to convert raw marks into a standardised NTA score or percentile ranging from 100 to 0, ensuring fairness across different shifts and exam papers. The JEE Main serves as a gateway for admission to BTech, BArch, and BPlanning programs at prestigious institutions like IITs, NITs, IIITs, and Government-funded Technology Institutes (GFTIs).
