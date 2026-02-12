Before JEE Main results 2026 are announced, check your expected rank with this predictor

JEE Main Results 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release its JEE Main January session results by February 16. Earlier, the JEE Main 2026 results were scheduled to be announced on February 12. JEE Main Results can be checked on the official website–jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates will be able to download their scorecards using their application number and either their password or date of birth. For more updates on JEE Main final answer key, result, April application process, and top colleges, click here.

JEE Main Results 2026 Live Updates

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination was conducted between January 21 and January 29 in computer-based mode. The exam was held in two shifts each day — the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.