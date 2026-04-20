JEE Main Results 2026 Soon: In the last 7 years, 10 girls have scored 100 percentile

JEE Main Results 2026: Over a million appeared for the January (Session 1) and April (Session 2) of JEE Main 2026. With results scheduled for announcement today, April 20, one key attraction each year is the announcement of toppers — who not only crack JEE, but also establish benchmarks for aspirants seeking entry into India’s prestigious government engineering institutes.

While candidate numbers have risen steadily over the past seven years, female participation has grown too — yet women have consistently lagged in the top ranks, rarely achieving NTA scores of 100 percentile, candidate performance data has shown. In Session 1 of 2026, Ashi Grewal from Haryana came closest as the highest-scoring female candidate, with a 99.9969766 percentile.