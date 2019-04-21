Toggle Menu
JEE Main result 2019 date updates: Know date and timehttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/jee-main-results-2019-result-date-announced-jeemain-nic-in-5687302/

JEE Main result 2019 date updates: Know date and time

JEE Main April Result 2019 Date: The students can check the results through the official website jeemain.nic.in. The result dates will be announced tomorrow

jee main, jee main result, jee main 2019, jee main result 2019, nta jee main, nta jee main result, nta jee main result 2019, www.jeemain.nic.in, www.nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta jee, jee main 2019 result, jee main january result 2019
JEE Main results 2019: The students can check the results through the official website jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main results 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the date of the result declaration on Monday, April 22. As per reports, the JEE Main results will be announced this month only. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- jeemain.nic.in.

A total of 9,29,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January against 9,35,741 appearing for the same in April session. In the April session, a rise of 6,543 candidates for engineering courses has been registered. However, an exact reverse trend was observed in architecture courses where the number of registered candidates dropped from 1,80,052 in January to 1,69,767 in April with a dip of 10,285 students was registered.

Read| JEE Main 2019: How will NTA decide Rank?

The percentile scores, informed NTA, will be calculated up to seven decimal places to avoid ties.

READ | How to check JEE Main results 2019

Based on this, a merit list will be prepared. In cases of a tie, or two students scoring the same percentile score, preference will be given to the candidate who has scored highest in mathematics. In case of a further tie, preference will be given to physics and then chemistry.

In Video| JEE Main toppers 

Advertising

JEE Main score is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs and even private engineering and architecture courses. A cut-off will also be released for the candidates to qualify for JEE Advanced exam which is an entrance gateway for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Meanwhile, the NTA has reopened the link for candidates to make category correction in their application form and apply for the newly introduced reservation quota for the economically weaker section (EWS).

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2019 Date and Time: Results tomorrow at 11 am
2 Bihar D.El.Ed exam 2019 notification released, check details
3 Rajasthan RBSE 8th result 2019 to be released on this date