JEE Main result 2019 date updates: Know date and time

JEE Main results 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the date of the result declaration on Monday, April 22. As per reports, the JEE Main results will be announced this month only. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- jeemain.nic.in.

Advertising

A total of 9,29,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January against 9,35,741 appearing for the same in April session. In the April session, a rise of 6,543 candidates for engineering courses has been registered. However, an exact reverse trend was observed in architecture courses where the number of registered candidates dropped from 1,80,052 in January to 1,69,767 in April with a dip of 10,285 students was registered.

Read| JEE Main 2019: How will NTA decide Rank?

The percentile scores, informed NTA, will be calculated up to seven decimal places to avoid ties.

READ | How to check JEE Main results 2019

Based on this, a merit list will be prepared. In cases of a tie, or two students scoring the same percentile score, preference will be given to the candidate who has scored highest in mathematics. In case of a further tie, preference will be given to physics and then chemistry.

In Video| JEE Main toppers

Advertising

JEE Main score is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs and even private engineering and architecture courses. A cut-off will also be released for the candidates to qualify for JEE Advanced exam which is an entrance gateway for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Meanwhile, the NTA has reopened the link for candidates to make category correction in their application form and apply for the newly introduced reservation quota for the economically weaker section (EWS).