JEE Main results 2019: Ranks to be declared after April exams, says Prakash Javadekar

JEE Main results 2019: Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday congratulated the students who cracked the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) and the National Testing Agency for declaring the results ahead of the schedule. In a tweet, the HRD Minister said that ranks would be declared after JEE II, scheduled to be held in April 2019.

“Ranks would be declared after the 2nd JEE to be held in April 2019. For the first time students have chance to improve their performance,” tweeted Prakash Javadekar.

Ranks would be declared after the 2nd JEE to be held in April 2019. For the first time students have chance to improve their performance. This is the @narendramodi Govt caring for students and trying to reduce exam stress. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 19, 2019

“National Testing Agency declared results of the JEE Main exam held between 8th and 12th January, in record time, and 12 days ahead of schedule. Made possible due to use of advanced technology and tireless team work of NTA team. I congratulate all students who did well and the entire team,” said Javadekar.

“Nearly 8.75 lakh students took the exam. 15 students are in the 100th percentile. Congratulations to all students who did well. For the first time NTA has used the percentile based scoring. This is more scientific and used in best exam world over,” Javadekar mentioned.

This year, 15 students have scored 100 percentile, of which three are from Maharashtra. NTA has also released state-wise toppers’ list. A total number of 9, 29,198 candidates registered for Paper –I (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination. There were 467 examination centres across the country and abroad. A total number of 566 observers, 254 city-coordinators and 25 state coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of examination.