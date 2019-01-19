JEE main 2019: Patiala boy scores 100 percentile; his friend cum roommate scores 99.99 percentile

Two friends cum roommates from Punjab are among the top scorers in JEE mains, the results for which were declared by National Testing Agency (NTA) Saturday. Jayesh Singla (18) from Patiala and Shrey Singla (17) from Ludhiana, roommates at hostel in their coaching centre at Chandigarh, scored 100 percentile and 99.99 percentile respectively. Jayesh is among the top fifteen scorers in the country with 100 percentile. Both have cleared JEE mains with top scores in their first attempt.

A class-12 student at Apollo Public School in Patiala, Jayesh said to The Indian Express, “Being consistent is the key. Certainly, I wasn’t expecting 100 percentile. It was a pleasant surprise. But I was expecting a very good score seeing the hard work that I had put in. I used to study for 5-6 hours a day with focus on chemistry. I would suggest other students that they must study NCERT books thoroughly for getting basics right.” He added that since two years he was away from social media and used basic phone without WhatsApp.

“After Class 10, I got really serious and reduced usage of social media to minimum. Since two years, I am using a basic phone without WhatsApp as per instructions from our institute,” said Jayesh. He added, “My friend and roommate Shrey has scored 99.99 percentile and we are elated. We were living together since we came to Chandigarh for coaching two years ago.”

Resident of SST Nagar in Patiala, his both parents are doctors. His father Dr Ajay Singh, a pediatrician and mother Dr Monika Gupta is a gynecologist. His father told The Indian Express, “He was working hard. We were expecting very good results. I or my wife never forced him to pursue medical field being doctors ourselves. It was his choice to take up non-medical due to his interest in physics and mathematics. He is now aiming for computer science engineering from IIT.”

Apart from studies, Jayesh likes playing table tennis and watching movies. On creative side, he enjoys writing poetry, added his father. Jayesh had scored 97.4 per cent marks in class 10 under ICSE board from Yadavindra Public School (YPS) Patiala.

Shrey Singla (17), a class-12 student of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana scored 99.99 percentile. His father Ravi Kant Singla, a medical practitioner, resident of Jamalpur in Ludhiana, said, “Shrey is currently in Chandigarh and preparing for JEE advanced. His hard work has paid off. He will is aiming engineering from an IIT. He and Jayesh are roommates and good friends at Chandigarh. Both used to study together and helped each other. We are happy for success of both.”