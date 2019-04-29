NTA JEE Main results 2019 LIVE Updates: EWS quota applicable, check how

JEE Main results 2019 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results of Joint Entrance (JEE Main 2019) today. The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website jeemain.nic.in.

A total of 9,29,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January against 9,35,741 appearing for the same in April session. In the April session, a rise of 6,543 candidates for engineering courses has been registered. However, an exact reverse trend was observed in architecture courses where the number of registered candidates dropped from 1,80,052 in January to 1,69,767 in April with a dip of 10,285 students was registered.

JEE Main results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘JEE Main result 2019’ link

Step3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 5: Download your JEE Main result, and if needed, take a print out

NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. The five-day long JEE Main exam was concluded on April 12.