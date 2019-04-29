NTA JEE Main results 2019 LIVE Updates: EWS quota applicable, check how

JEE Main results 2019 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results of Joint Entrance (JEE Main 2019) today. The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website jeemain.nic.in.
A total of 9,29,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January against 9,35,741 appearing for the same in April session. In the April session, a rise of 6,543 candidates for engineering courses has been registered. However, an exact reverse trend was observed in architecture courses where the number of registered candidates dropped from 1,80,052 in January to 1,69,767 in April with a dip of 10,285 students was registered.
JEE Main results 2019: How to check
Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘JEE Main result 2019’ link
Step3: A new page will open
Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details
Step 5: Download your JEE Main result, and if needed, take a print out
NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. The five-day long JEE Main exam was concluded on April 12.
JEE Main 2019: Exam centers involved
The number of exam centres in the April session where 470 centres in 267 cities, including nine from outside India for paper -I. In the January session, the exam was conducted in 467 centres across 258 cities including 9 places outside of India. A total of 973 exam centres were involved in JEE Main paper -I including both Jan and April session.
Who will get EWS quota?
A window was given to candidates who appeared in January session as well, to register themselves under the EWS scheme. Candidates who do the same will have to present supporting documents while counselling.
EWS quota in JEE Mains
This is also the first time that the newly introduced EWS - economically weaker section quota will be applicable in JEE Mains. A total of 42,968 candidates availed the reservation. Out of which 37,128 applicants have availed it for entrance to engineering courses and 5,840 have registered themselves in EWS quota for architecture-related courses.
How to break tie?
The percentile scores, informed NTA, will be calculated up to seven decimal places to avoid ties. Based on this, a merit list will be prepared. In cases of a tie, or two students scoring the same percentile score, preference will be given to the candidate who has scored highest in mathematics. In case of a further tie, preference will be given to physics and then chemistry.
10 lakh candidates expecting results
This year, over 9.35 lakh (9,35,741) candidates had registered for the examination that was conducted from April 8 to 12, 2019.In the April session, a rise of 6,543 candidates for engineering courses has been registered. However, an exact reverse trend was observed in architecture courses where the number of registered candidates dropped from 1,80,052 in January to 1,69,767 in April with a dip of 10,285 students was registered.
JEE Main April paper 2 result in May
According to the JEE Main time table available at the official website, the results of JEE Main paper 1 will be declared by Tuesday, April 30, and paper 2 (Architecture) by May 15, 2019
JEE Main 2019: How is rank list calculated?
The four NTA scores for each of the candidates for the first attempt as well as for the second attempt will be merged for the compilation of result and preparation of overall merit list or ranking.
JEE Main 2019: How will NTA calculate score?
NTA scores will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate in each session as per the above procedure. The calculated NTA scores for all the sessions will be merged for the declaration of result. See how NTA calculates the JEE Main result
All India ranks to release today as well
Apart from the score for April exam, the NTA will also release all India rank list. This would also include the score of JEE Main January exam as well as April exam. Talking to indianexpress.com, the DG NTA, Vineet Joshi had confirmed the same. This announcement was first made by the HRD Minister, Prakash Javadekar through his tweet
NTA to release result, all India rank today
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the list of toppers, marks in the form of percentile for JEE Main April 2019 today. In a major announcement, the NTA will also release the rank list today which includes the result of both January as well as April exams.