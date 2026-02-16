JEE Main Result 2026 Session 1: Fake vs real NTA websites to check & download scorecards

By: Education Desk
New DelhiUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 09:14 AM IST
The Agency has already started the applications for the April session. More than 13 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, competing for seats in various engineering, architecture, and planning programmes.
NTA JEE Main Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release its JEE Main January session results 2026 today. The NTA will upload the JEE Main 2026 results and cut-off on their official websites —nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. For more updates on JEE Main final answer key, and result, April application process, and top colleges, click here.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination was conducted between January 21 and January 29 in computer-based mode. The exam was held in two shifts each day — the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Sometimes, many students, in a hurry to check the results, select and click on unwanted links present on the search engine. In order to make JEE aspirants aware, here is the list of some of the sham JEE NTA websites that claim to be valid; however are bogus.

JEE Main Results 2026: Websites to avoid

Fake websites can often be identified in subtle ways. One common tactic is that they alter the URL slightly, such as replacing “.nic.in” with “.com” or inserting extra words to mimic authenticity.

–jeemains.in/

–jeemain.nta.in/

–upmsp-edu.com/jee-mains-result-2024/

–jeemainnic.in

–jeemain.info/

–jeeguide.co.in/

–info@jeeguide.co.in

If students come across any site that promises JEE Main 2026 results but is not affiliated with the NTA, it is best to report it immediately, as such platforms are usually scams and are meant to steal sensitive information.

JEE Main Results 2026: Official websites

–jeemain.nta.ac.in

–nta.ac.in

The Agency has already started the applications for the April session. More than 13 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, competing for seats in various engineering, architecture, and planning programmes.

The NTA uses a normalisation process to convert raw marks into a standardised NTA score or percentile ranging from 100 to 0, ensuring fairness across different shifts and exam papers. The JEE Main serves as a gateway for admission to BTech, BArch, and BPlanning programs at prestigious institutions like IITs, NITs, IIITs, and Government-funded Technology Institutes (GFTIs).

 

