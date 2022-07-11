JEE Main Result: Nagpur boy is Maharashtra topper, says ‘tough to prepare after classes moved online’

Adwai Krishna from Nagpur topped the Maharashtra state as the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 results were declared Monday. Krishna, who scored a 99.99 percentile, was preparing for JEE Session 2 when he came to know about his results.

“But now I am having second thoughts if I should appear for this attempt. The score is good enough to qualify for JEE Advanced. And my aim is to get admission into IIT-Bombay for Computer Science. So, I am planning to focus all my efforts toward preparing for Advanced,” said Krishna.

Krishna, whose father Amit Kumar Srivastava is an electrical engineer and works with the central government, said he was always inclined toward the field. A student of JN International School, Adwai went to Allen Career Institute in Nagpur for JEE coaching.

The 17-year-old said he did not shy away from hard work as he attended five hours of classes at school and then studied for seven hours on his own. However, it was tough to cope after lessons moved completely online as the coronavirus pandemic hit the country and educational institutions were closed.

“It was difficult at first to adjust to the new mode. But soon I was comfortable with the online mode of study. There was no pressure of studying for the board exams separately because Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry preparation was covered under JEE coaching. I did devote some time to languages and social sciences to cover that part.”

Krishna and his family, which belongs to Uttar Pradesh, have been living in Nagpur for the past seven years because of his father’s transferable job. His mother, Shraddha who worked as a teacher in UP, is now a homemaker. His elder sister Shramidha has just completed a degree in media and communications.