JEE Main Result 2022: 14 students score 100 percentile, Sneha Pareek only girl topper

JEE Main 2022 session 1 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main Session 1 result in the early hours of Monday, with 14 candidates scoring a perfect 300/300 score. Sneha Pareek is the only female topper among them.

Pareek is also the state topper from Assam and now wishes to pursue BTech in Computer Science from any IIT. “All the IITs are coveted and are represented by remarkable faculty. Hence I am willing to join any IIT that offers my desired course. If it comes as a preferred choice, I will opt for IIT-Bombay,” she told indianexpress.com.

Candidates who appeared for the session 1 exams this year can now download their scorecards from the official websites — nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This year, a total of 8,72,432 candidates registered for the JEE Main Paper 1 (BE /B Tech) of which 769589 cleared it. A total of 257533 girls registered, out of which 221719 appeared for the JEE Main session 1 exam. This year, nine girls scored above 99.98. A total of seven girls scored 99.99 and two girls scored 99.98 in JEE Main session 1 exam.

Similarly, 614896 boys registered and 547867 of them appeared for the exam. Out of the 14 toppers who scored 100, 13 of them were boys. Additionally, this year, three students (1 from the general category and two from OBC- NCL) from the third gender category registered and appeared for the session 1 exam.

Category-wise, a total of 319937 candidates appeared in the general category, 74370 in general-EWS, 275416 in OBC- NCL, 71458 in scheduled caste, 26330 in scheduled tribe and 2078 in the PwD category. Penikalapati Ravi Kishore and Polisetty Karthikeya from Andhra Pradesh topped the general and General-EWS categories respectively. From the same state, Koyyana Suhas and Dayyala John Joseph topped the OBC-NCL and the SC category respectively.

Tanmay Gejapati from Karnataka emerged as the topper in the ST category. Tanmay Gejapati and Dayyala John Joseph are the only category toppers who have not scored a 100 (99.94 and 99.99 respectively).

“After both Sessions of JEE (Main) – 2022 Examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA Scores in accordance with the policy already made,” the official release from NTA stated.

JEE Main were conducted at 588 examination centres in 407 cities, including 17 cities outside India — Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Vienna, Moscow, Port Louis, and Bangkok.